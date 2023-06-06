New Mixed-Use Residential Community in Innisfil First of its Kind in Canada to Provide Market and Attainable Housing

INNISFIL, ON, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Mayor of Innisfil Lynn Dollin, along with other elected officials and representatives from Mattamy Homes and Parkbridge Lifestyle Communities, yesterday celebrated the opening of one of the largest mixed-use housing projects to offer market and attainable housing – a first of its kind in Canada.

Traditional freehold model home at Lakehaven (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Land-lease model homes at Lakehaven (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Lakehaven ribbon-cutting ceremony (l to r): Dave McLean, President of Mattamy Homes' GTA Low Rise Division; Eric Malcolmson, SVP Development, Parkbridge; Lynn Dollin, Mayor of Innisfil; Brad Carr, CEO of Mattamy Homes Canada; Dean Campbell, Vice President Construction & Design, Parkbridge. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Model home kitchen at Lakehaven (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

Thanks to the innovative partnership formed in 2022 between Mattamy, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, and Parkbridge, Canada's leading developer of residential land lease communities, homebuyers now have a variety of homeownership choices to meet their needs. Known as Lakehaven, this community of more than 2,000 homes offers both traditional freehold and land lease homes, providing increased choice, flexibility and affordability.

As a mixed-use community, Lakehaven embraces an active lifestyle, provides welcoming public spaces and promotes local shopping, all while being just nine minutes to the Barrie South GO Train station and four minutes to Mapleview Park on the edge of Lake Simcoe. Schools, restaurants, parks and golf courses are also nearby to help homeowners maintain the lifestyle they enjoy.

"At Mattamy we are deeply invested in doing our part to address housing choice and affordability and foster a sustainable housing market for buyers in Ontario," says Brad Carr, CEO of Mattamy Homes Canada. "We believe in providing a variety of choice and homes that appeal to every type of homeowner who wants to have a home, some green space, live in a community and build equity in their home. In Lakehaven they will have that exciting opportunity of choice in a community with different options for ownership. We are so excited to be entering a new market for Mattamy and to be doing so with an amazing partner like Parkbridge."

Parkbridge's land lease residential communities are home to thousands of homeowners across Canada who appreciate the quality, affordability and peace-of-mind of a land lease community. "For the first time though, we're able to offer this more affordable homeownership option to even more people," says Eric Malcolmson, Senior Vice President, Development, at Parkbridge. "Thanks to important legislative changes made by the Ontario Government last fall, people are now able to secure the same type of insured mortgage financing available for any other type of home, whether a freehold detached home, townhouse or condominium."

