TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - FSRA goes to great lengths to ensure consumer perspectives inform direction, policy and communications decisions to help ensure the public interest is being protected. A critical part of this is regular input from our Consumer Advisory Panel.

Today, FSRA is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to the Panel.

These members were selected after a public call for applications. They will bring their unique and consumer-focused experience and perspectives to support leadership in representing consumer interests here in Ontario and across Canada.

FSRA thanks all applicants for the time, effort and passion required to put their name forward for consideration. After careful evaluation, FSRA is pleased to announce the following new Panel members will serve a two-year term:

Chris Robinson – Professor Emeritus of Finance and Senior Scholar at York University

– Professor Emeritus of Finance and Senior Scholar at Udia Umoette – Co-Founder and Advisor at Loystar Solutions

– Co-Founder and Advisor at Loystar Solutions Todd White – Owner and Operator at Brookside Retirement Living and former credit union board member

FSRA thanks outgoing members Kristian Bonn and Anish Chopra. Both Mr. Bonn and Mr. Chopra were original members of the Panel and made significant contributions to building its capacity to provide FSRA with consumer-focused advice.

FSRA will publish an Annual Report from the Panel for its 2022 term in the coming months.

Learn more:

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

For media inquiries:

Russ Courtney

Senior Media Relations and Digital Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

For further information: