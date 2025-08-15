FSRA imposes an administrative penalty and conditions on mortgage agent licence of Viviana Prentice Français
Aug 15, 2025, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has imposed an administrative penalty in the amount of $30,000 against Viviana Prentice ("Prentice") and has also imposed licence conditions on Prentice.
Prentice contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 ("Act") by receiving remuneration from a person other than her brokerage, contrary to section 4(1) of Ontario Regulation 187/08.
FSRA issued these Orders as a result of a settlement with Prentice.
