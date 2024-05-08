OTTAWA, ON, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Regional economic immigration programs support the sustainable growth and economic stability of our country, and contribute significantly to the cultural diversity and enrichment of Canada.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced that Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has approved Manitoba's request to extend temporary resident status for potential nominees identified under the province's Provincial Nominee Program who have work permits that will expire in 2024. These individuals are mainly post-graduation work permit holders who are currently in the Manitoba Skilled Worker Provincial Nominee Program Expression of Interest pool. These skilled workers are filling key job vacancies in Manitoba, and actively contributing to the province's economy and diverse cultural fabric.

This temporary measure will authorize 6,700 temporary workers identified and supported by Manitoba to continue working while the province processes their applications for the Provincial Nominee Program. Within 2 years, it is expected that eligible foreign nationals will receive an official nomination from Manitoba and eventually become permanent residents.

IRCC is committed to stabilizing permanent immigration while reducing the percentage of people in Canada who are here as temporary residents.

While this measure applies to Manitoba, IRCC is open to exploring options with other provinces and territories to transition a greater portion of current temporary residents to permanent residence and address their labour market needs. IRCC is committed to ongoing collaboration with provinces and territories to address immigration opportunities and challenges.

Quotes:

"Supporting Manitoba's skilled workers will help the province meet their regional economic immigration goals. This measure supports our priority of transitioning a greater portion of current temporary residents to permanent residence and meeting local labour market needs. We remain open to collaborating with other provinces to transition more temporary residents to permanent residence, ensuring a strong and diverse workforce that has the skills, education and work experience to grow Canada's economy."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Manitoba's future success depends on supporting new Canadians who have chosen to make our province their home. By working together to extend temporary resident status for potential nominees, we are taking proactive steps to retain the needed skills and knowledge to build a strong and diverse Manitoba workforce."

– The Honourable Malaya Marcelino, Minister of Labour and Immigration

Quick facts:

Immigration accounts for almost 100% of Canada's labour force growth, and, by 2032, it is projected to account for 100% of Canada's population growth.

labour force growth, and, by 2032, it is projected to account for 100% of population growth. In 2022, about 20% of all permanent resident admissions came through the Provincial Nominee Program, directly supporting provinces and territories in meeting their labour market needs.

In 2023, the Provincial Nominee Program represents nearly 40% of planned economic admissions, making it the largest economic immigration program identified under the Immigration Levels Plan.

In 2023, nearly 157,000 people transitioned from worker status to permanent residence nationally.

For Manitoba specifically, more than 10,000 people transitioned from worker status to permanent residence in 2023.

