With one in four Canadians having stayed at or know someone who has stayed at RMHC, the impact is far reaching. In an average year, the 33 RMHC programs across Canada support more than 26,000 families who must leave their homes, families, and jobs to access the medical treatment their sick child needs. Despite this, RMHC is only able to meet about 20 per cent of its mission needs.

"McHappy Day is a special day when Canadians in caring communities from coast to coast to coast join together, raising awareness and essential funding to support families with sick children staying with RMHC across Canada," said Kate Horton, CEO, RMHC Canada. "We're grateful for the many ways Canadians can support families from their community this McHappy Day, thanks to our founding and forever partner, McDonald's Canada, and this exciting partnership with Peace Collective."

How to support before McHappy Day!

Peace Collective: Peace Collective has designed an exclusive McDonald's Canada x Peace Collective collection that will see a portion of the proceeds from sales go to supporting RMHC Canada. The line includes tees, sweatshirts, hoodies, fanny packs, bucket hats and more featuring the nostalgic McDonaldland characters. Starting today, guests can purchase the swag while supplies last, in-store at the Peace Collective Toronto Distillery location, and online at: McHappy Day 2023 (peace-collective.com)

Peace Collective has designed an exclusive McDonald's x Peace Collective collection that will see a portion of the proceeds from sales go to supporting RMHC Canada. The line includes tees, sweatshirts, hoodies, fanny packs, bucket hats and more featuring the nostalgic McDonaldland characters. Starting today, guests can purchase the swag while supplies last, in-store at the Peace Collective Toronto Distillery location, and online at: McHappy Day Socks and Hearts: Guests can purchase McHappy Day Socks for $5 + tax, while supplies last at participating restaurants, either in restaurant, at the Drive-Thru, through mobile order or McDelivery® on the McDonald's app, or through McDelivery via Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes or DoorDash. Additionally, guests can purchase a McHappy Day Heart in restaurant or at the Drive-Thru, while supplies last at participating restaurants, through donations of either $2 , $5 , and $10 to help support families with sick children and local children's charities across Canada.

Facts:

McHappy Day will be on Wednesday May 10, 2023

On McHappy Day, a portion of proceeds from every food and beverage purchase, all day long, will help support families with sick children through RMHC and local children's charities.

Last year, McHappy Day raised over $5.7 million in support of families with sick children who rely on services like RMHC.

McHappy Day is McDonald's Canada's largest charity-driven program. Since the first Ronald McDonald House opened its doors in Toronto, Canada in 1981, McDonald's fundraising programs like McHappy Day have helped RMHC support 450,000 families across Canada.

largest charity-driven program. Since the first opened its doors in in 1981, McDonald's fundraising programs like McHappy Day have helped RMHC support 450,000 families across . In an average year, RMHC supports over 26,000 families from more than 3,400 communities across Canada .

Every day, McDonald's Canada along with our independent franchisees, and guests, support families receiving support from RMHC by purchasing Happy Meals and RMHC Cookies, as well as through coin box and kiosk donations.

along with our independent franchisees, and guests, support families receiving support from RMHC by purchasing Happy Meals and RMHC Cookies, as well as through coin box and kiosk donations. In 2022, McDonald's Canada set a goal to donate over $70 million to RMHC by 2026. This will help to nearly double the number of bedrooms for families across Canada over the next 10 years (2022-2032).

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada (RMHC® Canada )

In Canada, 65 per cent of families live outside a city with a children's hospital and must travel for treatment if their child is seriously ill. In an average year, the RMHC network of programs in Canada helps to keep more than 26,000 families close to their sick child and the care they need. The 16 Ronald McDonald Houses provide out-of-town families with a home to stay at while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital, while the 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms provide a comfortable place for families to rest and recharge, right inside hospitals. For more information, please visit rmhccanada.ca.

About Peace Collective

Peace Collective is a lifestyle clothing company aimed at making a difference. It was established in 2014 with a mission to capture cultural sentiment and create a movement of creativity and giving back. The brand is rooted in the one-for-one model and the idea of helping out those that are less-fortunate than others.

