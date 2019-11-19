New management agreement for the Beaconsfield Centennial Marina to provide residents with better access to Lake Saint-Louis

Beaconsfield, QC, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Mayor and members of Council are proud to announce an agreement with the Lord Reading Yacht Club regarding the management of the Beaconsfield Centennial Marina. Adopted at the Council meeting of November 18, this agreement will allow the City to offer residents access to the banks of Lake St. Louis and the services of a marina.

"We are completely rethinking the space currently in use by the Lord Reading Yacht Club by renaming the future marina "Beaconsfield Centennial Marina" and by reducing the occupied area to allow more space for the park," explains Mayor Georges Bourelle.

As a property of the City, the marina will be located near the lake, and current buildings will be gradually replaced by a harbour master's office which will be dedicated to the operation of docks and related equipment, for the benefit of residents and other users. By signing this agreement, the City recognizes the expertise of the Lord Reading Yacht Club in the management of quality boating activities. With a 15-year term and two renewal options of five years each, the agreement entails long-term projects for this municipal facility, and the Club is committed to a number of development, maintenance and improvement projects in order to ensure the sustainability of the facilities.

"I am very pleased with this agreement with the Lord Reading Yacht Club, which demonstrates the importance of working together to best serve our citizens. I want to acknowledge the openness of Commodore Wagner and his team, as well as the City managers involved in this community-based project," said Mayor Bourelle.

