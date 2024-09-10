Mackenzie Global Equity ETF and Mackenzie International Equity ETF expand global and international opportunities through a proprietary quantitative investment process

Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth ETF invests in innovative sector leaders

Mackenzie Core Resources ETF offers an active approach and building block for resource investing

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the launch of four exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") listed below. The actively managed ETFs offer investors access to portfolio diversification, backed by Mackenzie's experienced and knowledgeable investment teams.

Mackenzie Global Equity ETF (TSX: MGQE);

Mackenzie International Equity ETF (TSX: MIQE);

Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth ETF (TSX: MNXT); and

Mackenzie Core Resources ETF (TSX: MORE).

Mackenzie Global Equity ETF and Mackenzie International Equity ETF

The Mackenzie Global Equity ETF and Mackenzie International Equity ETF seek to diversify portfolios with investments across global markets, considering risk management and a consistent portfolio structure for investors. Mackenzie International Equity ETF can provide investors with exposure to investments outside of North America, diversifying portfolios that use U.S.-dominated global equity funds. Both ETFs are managed by the Mackenzie Global Quantitative Equity Team, which aims to leverage holistic quantitative approaches to generate alpha and manage risk by combining human insight and data science.

"There are a number of opportunities available in both global and international markets to enhance portfolio diversification," said Prerna Mathews, VP, ETF Product and Strategy, Mackenzie Investments. "The Mackenzie Global Equity ETF and Mackenzie International Equity ETF give investors new access to different markets and economies, led by a knowledgeable team who employ an innovative and holistic quantitative approach to investing."

Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth ETF

The Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth ETF is managed by the Mackenzie Bluewater Team (the "Bluewater Team") and consists of a portfolio of established, global and profitable companies that the Bluewater Team has identified as having the potential to be drivers of innovation. Stocks are selected based on an expectation that the companies will leverage product innovation, service innovation or business model innovation to create new and unique revenue streams, leading to the potential for long-term growth.

"With the new Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth ETF, we offer investors a chance to be involved in the innovative investment space while seeking to minimize risk. Their investments can be led by secular trends, but also have the dependability of anticipated long-term growth," explained Ms. Mathews.

Mackenzie Core Resources ETF

Managed by the Mackenzie Resource Team (the "Resource Team"), the Mackenzie Core Resources ETF offers investors an opportunity to leverage global demand for natural resources and use the ETF as a base for a diversified portfolio. Backed by a long tenure and consistent track record, the Resource Team leverages current economic data to determine the positioning of investments within the resource space, and aims to reduce volatility and optimize returns. The Resource Team utilizes an active strategy seeking success in a space where advisors and investors may have difficulty managing on their own, making this a distinct offering for investors.

"This is an attractive option for those who want to explore or prioritize investing in the resource sector and its various subsectors, including energy, materials and precious metals, within their portfolios. The active management of the ETF reduces timing risk and offers the potential for lower volatility, which can be attractive to investors, particularly in a more complex area to navigate" concluded Ms. Mathews.

The initial offerings of the ETFs have closed, and they will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange under their respective ticker symbols.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $208.6 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2024. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $260 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of August 31, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

