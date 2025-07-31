TORONTO, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced a revision to the July 2025 cash distributions for three Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). Please note that this is a correction to the July 2025 cash distributions previously announced on July 25, 2025 for the below listed ETFs.

Unitholders of record on August 1, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable on August 11, 2025.

Details of the revised per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker Symbol Distribution per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Exchange Mackenzie Target 2027 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF MTBA $ 0.04387 554554105 CA5545541057 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Target 2029 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF MTBB $ 0.05273 554540104 CA5545401047 Monthly TSX Mackenzie AAA CLO ETF MAAA $ 0.22922 554538108 CA5545381082 Monthly TSX

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $224 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $283 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of June 30, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

