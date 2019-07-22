New LG UltraGear™ Nano IPS Gaming Monitor Available for Pre-order in Canada

With blazing speed and stunning picture quality, the LG UltraGear TM Nano IPS monitor enables players to enjoy the most immersive gaming experience yet. In advance of the launch, and just in time to enjoy the latest summer game releases, LG Electronics Canada will offer a pre-order promotion in partnership with Ubisoft. The first 200 customers to pre-order the 27-inch monitor (model 27GL850) will receive a complimentary download key for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition .

Canadian customers can pre-order the 27-inch LG UltraGearTM monitor for $699 MSRP at retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Canada Computers, Memory Express, Mike's Computer and Newegg. To learn more and find a retailer, visit lg.ca/promotions.

Unveiled at E3 in June, the new LG UltraGearTM GL series monitors employ Nano IPS technology to achieve phenomenal colour reproduction, ultra-fast response time and a refresh rate of 144Hz, overclockable to 175Hz to provide gamers the most immersive experience available.

Also available in a 38-inch (model 38GL950G) screen size later this fall, both LG UltraGearTM Nano IPS monitors feature high QHD screen resolutions (38GL950G: 3840 x 1600, 27GL850: 2560 x 1440) and wide colour gamut (DCI-P3 98 percent) for incredibly vibrant, detailed images. The larger monitor is designed to increase gamers' sense of immersion with its 21:9 aspect ratio, curved screen, virtually borderless design and the upgraded Sphere Lighting 2.0, RGB lights on the back of the monitor that heighten the ambiance when gaming by altering the colours of the lights to match the on-screen action.

The 27-inch UltraGearTM is NVIDIA® G-SYNC compatible 2 and supports HDR10 while the larger 38-inch model supports both NVIDIA G-SYNC processor, VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 and is certified by NVIDIA through over 300 tests for performance and image quality to provide a great gaming experience. Both monitors deliver smooth motion without tearing or stuttering and include gamer-specific settings such as Dynamic Action Sync mode, Black Stabilizer and Crosshair for ultimate accuracy, especially in FPS games.

Specifications:





27GL850 38GL950G Picture

Quality Display Nano IPS Nano IPS Size 27-inch 37.5-inch Resolution QHD (2560 x 1440) WQHD (3840 x 1600) Brightness 350 nits (Typical) 450 nits (Typical) Colour

Gamut DCI-P3 98 percent (sRGB 135 percent) DCI-P3 98 percent (sRGB 135 percent) Colour Bit 1.07B 1.07B Refresh Rate 144Hz 144Hz/175Hz (OC) Response

Time 1ms GTG 1ms GTG HDR HDR10 VESA DisplayHDR™

400 Adaptive Sync NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

Compatible2 NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Connectivity HDMI x 2 x 1 DP x 1 x 1 Headphone

Out O O USB3.0 Hub 1 up / 2 down 1 up / 2 down Feature (Bias Lighting) - Sphere Lighting 2.0

1 UL tested gray-to-gray (GTG) response time of LG monitors 38LG950G and 27GL850. 2 Validated by NVIDIA as being free from flicker and artifacts.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $49 billion. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information please visit http://www.lg.com/ca_en.

About LG Electronics Monitors & Commercial Display

LG Electronics is a global leader in monitors, personal computers, digital signage and commercial displays and offers a better customer experience for businesses around the globe. LG proudly operates as the only OLED commercial signage provider in Canada. From LG's UltraWide™ Monitors, boasting a 21:9 aspect ratio to LG's IPS monitors with amazing contrast and colour detail, LG is committed to offering high value practical and effective solutions to a wider audience that includes retail, government, hospitality, education and transportation industries. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin's Creed, Just Dance, Tom Clancy's video game series, Rayman, Far Cry and Watch Dogs. The teams throughout Ubisoft's worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2018-19 fiscal year Ubisoft generated Net Bookings of €2,029 million. To learn more, please visit www.ubisoft.com.

About Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Alongside a thriving professional esports scene and a community of over 45 million registered players, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege puts players in the middle of a fast-paced, ever-evolving multiplayer experience grounded in the selection of unique Operators. Using the right mix of tactics and destruction, Rainbow Six teams engage their enemies in sieges, where both sides have exclusive skills and gadgets at their disposal. Defenders prepare by transforming the environments around them into modern strongholds, while attackers use recon drones to gain intel for carefully planning their assault. With access to dozens of Operators inspired by real world counter-intelligence agents from around the globe, players can choose exactly how they want to approach each challenge they encounter. Through the constant addition of new Operators and maps that add to the depth of both strategy and combat, the unpredictability of each round of Rainbow Six Siege sets a new bar for intensity and competition in gaming.

