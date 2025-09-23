Driven by innovation and lifestyle-first design, LG continues to deliver products that reflect the needs of modern Canadians – at home, at work, and on the go

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada Inc. (LG) is pleased to announce the Canadian availability of several new products across its computing, audio, and display portfolios. Purpose-built to support today's increasingly connected and dynamic lifestyles, these new solutions reflect LG's commitment to delivering innovative technologies that empower Canadians to work, play, and create on their terms.

High-Performance LG gram Laptops Now Available

Two new models join LG's gram series, bringing enhanced performance and portability to users who demand more from their devices. Optimized for gamers, creators, and professionals alike, the new LG gram laptops are equipped with advanced processing power, dedicated graphics, and intelligent features that support a range of use cases from immersive gameplay to multitasking and content creation.

LG gram Pro 16" (Model 16Z90TR-E.AD8BA9): Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050 graphics, this ultra-light laptop combines power and mobility. With AI-assisted features including Copilot+ PC and LG gram Link, users can expect fast, seamless performance in a sleek, lightweight chassis.

Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050 graphics, this ultra-light laptop combines power and mobility. With AI-assisted features including Copilot+ PC and LG gram Link, users can expect fast, seamless performance in a sleek, lightweight chassis. LG gram Pro 2-in-1 16" (Model 16T90TP-K.AD88A9): Designed for versatility, this convertible device features a vibrant OLED touchscreen, 360° hinge, and stylus compatibility. It offers up to 32 GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra processing, and next-gen AI integration for maximum productivity and flexibility.

New LG xboom Speaker Lineup in Collaboration with will.i.am

In a collaboration that merges innovation and cultural influence, LG has partnered with global music artist and entrepreneur will.i.am to introduce a new series of portable Bluetooth speakers under the LG xboom brand. Each model is designed with distinct use cases in mind, offering bold sound, intuitive features, and striking industrial design:

LG xboom Grab : A tube-shaped compact, go-anywhere speaker that delivers rich sound, 20-hour battery life 1 and is water and dust resistant 2 . MSRP: $199.99 CAD

: A tube-shaped compact, go-anywhere speaker that delivers rich sound, 20-hour battery life and is water and dust resistant . MSRP: CAD LG xboom Bounce : A water-resistant speaker with 30-hours of battery life 3 , dual passive radiators and 360° audio for immersive sound. MSRP: $299.99 CAD

: A water-resistant speaker with 30-hours of battery life , dual passive radiators and 360° audio for immersive sound. MSRP: CAD LG xboom Stage 301: Built for performance, this 120-watt model features deep bass, LED lighting, and vocal effects, ideal for parties and live audio experiences. The wedge design transforms any space into a stage and the speaker can also be tilted or mounted on a stand. MSRP: $499.99 CAD

All xboom by will.i.am speakers feature enhanced AI capabilities: AI Sound analyzes audio and adjusts the sound to suit the genre; AI Calibration maximizes sound clarity based on the size and shape of the space you're in; and AI Lighting detects the genre of music and complements it with the optimal lighting that syncs with the music.

The xboom by will.i.am lineup is now available nationwide and reflects LG's ongoing investment in high-quality audio solutions that complement modern lifestyles.

LG Smart Monitor Swing Now Available in Canada

Also now available is the LG Smart Monitor Swing, an innovative, rolling display solution that seamlessly integrates productivity and entertainment. The 180-degree rotating 32-inch touch screen and built-in webOS platform enable users to shift effortlessly between work tasks and streaming content, all without the need for an external PC hook up. MSRP: $1499.99 CAD

Explore special offers and dive into entertainment with LG Streaming Week

For a limited time, enjoy special offers from a variety of streaming partners during LG Streaming Week 2025. Until October 5th, owners of LG smart TVs and monitors4 equipped with webOS, can activate special offers by installing the LG Streaming Week app. Full details are available at lg.ca .

Availability

For complete product information and details on where to buy, visit LG.ca.

1 Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use. 2 Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529. Dust tight and water resistant up to one (1) meter for 30 minutes. Tested in fresh water. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. 3 Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use. 4 Offers valid from September 1 until October 5th, only on 2018-2025 models of 4K and 8K Smart TVs, StanbyME, StanbyME 2, StanbyME Go and UHD and WQHD Smart Monitors. Visit https://www.lg.com/ca_en/lg-streaming-week-2025 to learn more.

