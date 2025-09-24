Latest additions to the LG Home Appliance lineup aim to help Canadians live smarter, and elevate their daily living

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (LG) is pleased to announce that the latest additions to its home appliance lineup are available for purchase in Canada. These innovative kitchen and laundry appliances combine the latest smart technology with sleek aesthetics, offering convenience, efficiency, and a seamless integration into the living space.

Elevate Your Kitchen Aesthetic

The latest LG appliances elevate the kitchen aesthetic offering modern aesthetics and smart functionality.

This vision comes to life with the LG Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Zero Clearance™ (LF24Z6530S). The new Zero Clearance™ Hinge System and thin door design allow for virtually flush installation,1 enabling you to fully open both French doors even when placed right next to a wall or surrounding cabinetry. This new design feature delivers the ultimate built-in look without the need for custom renovations. With its sleek, counter-depth profile, LG uniquely offers the ultra-large 24 cu. ft. capacity of a standard-depth fridge packed in a counter-depth design, providing more space for your family's favourite food and drinks.

Adding to its functionality and style is the new Hybrid Handle Design, which enhances ease of use and premium aesthetics. Restyled bar handles are slightly contoured to comfortably fit your hand offering quick access, while the discreet pocket handle on the freezer drawer allows for smooth opening, even when fully loaded. Together, they create a sleek look that complements the flat panel design.

Beyond capacity and design, the fridge features LG's exclusive Craft Ice® maker, which produces slow-melting, spherical ice for cocktails, mocktails, or any beverage needing a touch of elegance.

Precision Cooking, Effortless Cleanup

Canadian home chefs can experience advanced cooking technology that delivers precision, design aesthetic and innovation, thanks to LG.

Leading this charge is the LG Smart Induction Range with Air Fry (LSIL6336F). The induction cooktop features electromagnetic technology which offers efficient speed heating, precision and responsive cooking, transferring instant heat directly to, and only to, your cookware for super-fast water boils and simmering. The sleek slide-in design features ProBake® Convection with a dual-speed fan for even baking, plus versatile cooking modes including Air Fry for crispy results without the extra oil and Air Sous Vide for slow-cooked tender, restaurant-quality dishes. For added convenience, the InstaView® window lets you check on your meal with just two knocks that illuminates the light inside – no need to open the door and release heat, while EasyClean® technology enables a quick 10-minute cleanup without harsh chemicals. With built-in ThinQ® connectivity, you can monitor and control your range remotely, receive real-time alerts, and even access ThinQ UP™ updates for new features over time – all designed to make cooking smarter, faster, and intuitive.

Laundry, simplified.

LG's latest laundry innovations makes the process easier, smarter, and more energy-efficient compared to previous models. Leading the way is the LG WashTower® with Heat Pump Dryer (WKHC152HWA), a premium, space-saving solution with a 24-inch footprint that combines a 3.1 cu. ft. front-load washer and a 4.2 cu. ft. ventless dryer into one sleek, intelligently designed unit.. At its core is LG Dual Inverter HeatPump™ technology, delivering powerful drying performance while using up to 65% less energy than conventional vented dryers2. This ENERGY STAR® certified dryer operates at lower temperatures which is easier on clothes and can help them look their best for longer. Without the need for external venting, installation is simple and flexible. The LG WashTower® also features TurboWash® 360 technology that powers through laundry, thanks to four jets with variable sprays that deliver a complete clean and AI DD® sensors that detect fabric texture and load size to optimize wash cycles. With ThinQ® technology built in, users can start and monitor laundry remotely, receive maintenance alerts, and even download the latest feature updates, redefining what it means to do laundry with ease and intelligence.

For ultimate versatility, LG introduces the LG WashCombo™ All-in-One Washer/Dryer (WM6998HBA), a premium laundry solution designed to simplify the process from start to finish. With an impressive 5.7 cu. ft. capacity and 27-inch footprint, this single unit washes and dries a full load in under two hours3 eliminating the need to transfer clothes between machines. Its ventless design and standard 120V plug allow for easy installation virtually anywhere in the home, while ENERGY STAR® certification and LG's Inverter HeatPump™ technology deliver powerful performance with up to 60% greater energy efficiency4 compared to conventional models. Intelligent built-in sensors detect fabric texture, soil level, and load size to optimize wash and dry cycles, while TurboWash™ 360° ensures a deep, thorough clean in less time. The intuitive LCD digital dial keeps cycle details clear at a glance, and convenient features like ezDispense™ automatically dispenses the right amount of detergent and fabric softener based on the load size, while the innovative ezLintFilter enables hands-free lint removal after every cycle. Finished in sleek, modern styling, the LG WashCombo™ combines capacity, efficiency, and innovation in one streamlined design.

Making life easier

At the heart of LG's innovation is ThinQ® technology, an intelligent platform that seamlessly connects appliances and the home for a smart and convenient experience. With the ThinQ® app, users can start, download and monitor laundry cycles, adjust oven settings, or check refrigerator status from virtually anywhere, all from the palm of their hand. The platform also provides proactive maintenance alerts and energy usage insights, helping extend the life of appliances while optimizing efficiency. Expanding on this vision, ThinQ UP™ brings a future-ready advantage by allowing compatible appliances to receive software updates and new features over time. Together, ThinQ® and ThinQ UP™ keep homes connected, adaptive, and always evolving to meet the changing needs of everyday life.

For more information including pricing and availability of these innovative appliances, please visit LG.ca.

