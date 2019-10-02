New LG Outdoor Screen Brings Superior Fan Experience to Maple Leaf Square

LG Electronics Canada and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment celebrate new three-year partnership

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, LG Electronics Canada (LG), Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) and Scotiabank unveiled a new outdoor LED video screen at Maple Leaf Square. Ready for the Maple Leafs and Raptors season-openers in Toronto sports, the new LED screen is 62 feet by 35 feet, a full 37 per cent larger than the old screen, which will give Toronto sports fans a superior viewing experience.

With a shared mindset of elevating every game for fans, the installation of the new screen marks the start of a renewed partnership between LG and MLSE, which makes LG the exclusive Consumer Electronics Partner of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors.

"LG has been a trusted MLSE partner for 10 years and has helped us provide an exceptional experience to our fans through their products," said Jeff Deline, Chief Revenue Officer at MLSE "With the installation of the new LG outdoor screen our fans' outdoor viewing experience at Maple Leaf Square will continue to be one of the best places to watch the game."

The LG LED screen consists of 1,269 modules housed in 168 cabinets which makes up the single screen. Each cabinet is equipped with an IP-66 rating to ensure the highest level of protection and performance in any weather, and each module features a premium-tier chipset that provides rich, saturated colours and a high level of brightness to ensure quality display even in direct sunlight.

"The Leafs and Raptors fans are passionate, and the atmosphere they create is unlike anything else in the city. They deserve the best possible experience when cheering on their teams at Scotiabank Arena" said Jaeseung Kim, president, and CEO at LG Electronics Canada. "We are excited to bring the fans this new viewing experience and build on the energy that comes from watching games at Maple Leaf Square."

Fans can expect to see the new LG outdoor screen in action to open the NHL season on October 2 for the first Toronto Maple Leafs home game of the 2019/2020 season. The screen at Maple Leaf Square is the first of many state-of-the-art LG outdoor LED installations taking place in Canada.

The installation of the new LG outdoor LED screen is part of the reimagination of Maple Leaf Square, which takes place over the next few years and brings technological and infrastructure innovations to create a world-class fan experience inside and outside the arena. As the exclusive Consumer Electronics Partner, LG will help power a new fan experience through the latest sign and display innovations at Scotiabank Arena.

About LG Electronics Canada, Inc.

The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $49 billion. LG Electronics Canada, Inc. is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada, Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information please visit http://www.lg.com/ca_en.

About LG Electronics Monitors & Commercial Display

LG Electronics is a global leader in monitors, personal computers, digital signage and commercial displays and offers a better customer experience for businesses around the globe. LG proudly operates as the only OLED commercial signage provider in Canada. From LG's UltraWide™ Monitors, boasting a 21:9 aspect ratio to LG's IPS monitors with amazing contrast and colour detail, LG is committed to offering high value practical and effective solutions to a wider audience that includes retail, government, hospitality, education and transportation industries. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

