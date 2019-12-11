New LG Gram Lineup Proves that Portability, Performance and Battery Life Can Coexist

At the heart of the new series is the 10th Generation Intel ® Core™ processor with Iris ® Plus graphics and up to 24GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory. With double the graphics processing power of last year's models, content creators will love having the speed and power to edit 4K video on-the-go and users will marvel at how smooth games can be with Iris Plus built-in.

With a larger 80Wh battery in both the 17Z90N and 15Z90N, users can still enjoy hours and hours of use away from an outlet with no sacrifice in portability. The new LG grams also come with Wi-Fi 6 ensuring enhanced wireless connectivity, better efficiency and lower battery consumption. The new LG grams feature Mega Cooling System to keep the devices running cool and quiet under all usage scenarios.

A CES 2020 Innovation Award Honouree, the flagship model LG gram 17 is the ultimate solution for anyone looking for maximum productivity in a portable form factor. The expansive 17-inch Wide Quad Extended Graphics Array (WQXGA) IPS display delivers highly detailed images with incredibly precise colours. The device's 16:10 display provides more room to work when editing videos, photos and documents.

Redesigned for 2020, the new lineup delivers more features and a minimalist design for a seamless, premium look. The new LG gram 15 and 14 continue the brand's legacy of providing long usage times for less charging and more convenience. LG's svelte laptops are industry benchmarks in its ability to fit a 15-inch display in a 14-inch body and a 14-inch screen in a chassis designed for a 13.3-inch computer.

"The LG gram series continues to lead the industry in delivering beyond expectations when it comes to portability without sacrifice," said Jang Ik-hwan, head of LG's IT business division. "Historically, customers had to choose one feature among performance, portability and battery life. LG gram is proof that this adage is no longer true."

Specifications:



LG gram 17 (17Z90N) LG gram 15 (15Z90N) LG gram 14 (14Z90N) Display Size 17-inch 15.6-inch 14-inch LCD WQXGA (2560 x 1600)

IPS, Over sRGB 96 percent Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS,

Over sRGB 96 percent Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS,

Over sRGB 96 percent Aspect Ratio 16:10 16:9 16:9 Weight 1350g (2.98lbs) 1120g (2.47lbs) 999g (2.2lbs) Size 380.6 x 262.6 x 17.4mm (14.98 x 10.34 x 0.69 inches) 357.6 x 225.3 x 16.8mm (14.08 x 8.87 x 0.66 inches) 323.4 x 209.8 x 16.8mm (12.73 x 8.26 x 0.66 inches) Battery 80Wh 80Wh 72Wh CPU 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor ﻿ 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor GPU Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics Memory Up to 24GB (DDR4 3200MHz, 1 on board + 1 slot) Up to 24GB (DDR4 3200MHz, 1 on board + 1 slot) Up to 24GB (DDR4 3200MHz, 1 on board + 1 slot) Storage M.2 Dual SSD slots (NVMeTM) M.2 Dual SSD slots (NVMeTM) M.2 Dual SSD slots (NVMeTM) Colour Dark Silver Dark Silver White, Dark Silver Keyboard Backlit Backlit Backlit I/O Port ThunderboltTM 3 (USB Type-C), USB 3.1 x 3, HDMI, microSD/UFS, DC-In HP/Mic Out (Combo) ThunderboltTM 3 (USB Type-C), USB 3.1 x 3, HDMI, microSD/UFS, DC-In HP/Mic Out (Combo) ThunderboltTM 3 (USB Type-C), USB 3.1 x 2, HDMI, microSD/UFS, DC-In HP/Mic Out (Combo) USP Fingerprint Reader,

US Military Standard 810G Compliance, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6 Fingerprint Reader,

US Military Standard 810G Compliance, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6 Fingerprint Reader,

US Military Standard 810G Compliance, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

About LG Electronics Canada, Inc.

The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $54 billion. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information please visit http://www.lg.com/ca_en .

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

LG Electronics Business Solutions Company is a trusted business partner offering innovative products and solutions for international customers worldwide. Through unique offerings such as industry-leading OLED signage and video walls with nearly invisible bezels, LG has made itself a formidable name in the commercial sector. With heavy investments in future growth engines such as high efficiency solar solutions, energy storage systems (ESS) and energy management solutions (EMS), LG is committed to returning strong value to its customers. For more information on LG's Business Solutions, visit http://www.lg.com/ca_en/business.

