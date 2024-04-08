KitchenAid Introduces New Cutting-Edge Espresso Collection, Empowering Makers to Explore the World of Espresso at Home

TORONTO, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, KitchenAid introduces a new collection rooted in innovation, design and craftsmanship, allowing for endless espresso exploration at home. Inclusive of one semi-automatic espresso machine with burr grinder and three fully-automatic espresso machine offerings, the new KitchenAid® Espresso Collection makes at-home espresso making feel effortless, elevated and exciting.

"The new KitchenAid® Espresso Collection was created to elevate your coffee ritual, bringing together cutting-edge technology and timeless design," said Janice Ryder, Country Manager, KitchenAid Canada. "These thoughtfully designed semi-automatic and fully-automatic espresso machines are a testament to the brand's commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and style in every cup."

The new KitchenAid® Espresso Collection is designed to integrate into the home seamlessly and bring everything makers love about espresso right to their countertop. All offerings in the KitchenAid® Espresso Collection are certified by Quiet Mark as some of the quietest machines in the category, allowing you to start your mornings peacefully with an espresso machine that grinds and brews quietly.

"Sound profoundly affects our stress levels and productivity, making investing in world class acoustic design in the hub of your home an investment in the health and happiness of your loved ones," said Poppy Szkiler, founder and CEO of Quiet Mark Certification. "The KitchenAid brand's shared passion and achievement in pioneering very quiet sound levels in the new KitchenAid® Espresso Collection shows a mutual understanding of what consumers now need — innovative solutions designed to integrate seamlessly into the home."

Key benefits of the new KitchenAid® Espresso Collection include:

SEMI-AUTOMATIC ESPRESSO MACHINE WITH BURR GRINDER (KES6551 — MSRP1 $999.99)

Designed for easy hands-on espresso exploration : Take your espresso based drinks to the next level - create wherever your curiosity takes you - from Espresso, Americano, Latte, to Cappucino and much more.

: Take your espresso based drinks to the next level - create wherever your curiosity takes you - from Espresso, Americano, Latte, to Cappucino and much more. Espresso designed to fit your life, whatever your life looks like: Designed to integrate into your home seamlessly and bring everything you love about espresso right to your countertop.

Designed to integrate into your home seamlessly and bring everything you love about espresso right to your countertop. Integrated Conical Steel Burr Grinder : Experience superior grinding with stainless steel conical burrs, which make uniform-sized grounds so you can consistently extract your best flavour for your espresso.

: Experience superior grinding with stainless steel conical burrs, which make uniform-sized grounds so you can consistently extract your best flavour for your espresso. Smart Dosing Technology: Get the grind without the guesswork. Smart Dosing Technology eases preparation by producing the ideal volume and consistency for one or two shots of espresso at the push of a button.

Get the grind without the guesswork. Smart Dosing Technology eases preparation by producing the ideal volume and consistency for one or two shots of espresso at the push of a button. Manual Dosing: Personalize Espresso by manually dosing the exact amount of grounds needed. With the Portafilter in the grinding cradle, hold down the button until it reaches the preferred amount of grounds, then release.

Personalize Espresso by manually dosing the exact amount of grounds needed. With the Portafilter in the grinding cradle, hold down the button until it reaches the preferred amount of grounds, then release. Anti-Static Technology: Enjoy a clean grinding experience, with Anti-Static Technology that helps reduce static charge so coffee grounds won't make a mess of your countertop.

Enjoy a clean grinding experience, with Anti-Static Technology that helps reduce static charge so coffee grounds won't make a mess of your countertop. 8 oz. 225 g Removable Bean Hopper: Want to mix it up with a new roast? Simply twist and lift to easily remove the bean hopper to empty, exchange or refill with fresh beans. Bean swapping made simple.

Want to mix it up with a new roast? Simply twist and lift to easily remove the bean hopper to empty, exchange or refill with fresh beans. Bean swapping made simple. Easy Tamp Portafilter: The 58mm easy tamp portafilter is designed with recessed spouts to enable a flat base for easier, more stable tamping on a flat surface — versus. a traditional residential espresso portafilter — resulting in consistent, optimal flavour and rich crema.

The 58mm easy tamp portafilter is designed with recessed spouts to enable a flat base for easier, more stable tamping on a flat surface — versus. a traditional residential espresso portafilter — resulting in consistent, optimal flavour and rich crema. Multi-Angle Steam Wand: Easily position the steam wand to the perfect angle in the milk pitcher to create rich foam or steamed milk based for a variety of drinks at home.

Easily position the steam wand to the perfect angle in the milk pitcher to create rich foam or steamed milk based for a variety of drinks at home. Easy Cleaning: Stay notified of when it's time to run a cleaning cycle with the "clean me" notification so you can keep the machine performing at its best.

Stay notified of when it's time to run a cleaning cycle with the "clean me" notification so you can keep the machine performing at its best. Built to Last : Metal-clad construction ensures durability and longevity.

: Metal-clad construction ensures durability and longevity. Quiet Mark : Certified Quiet Appliance by Quiet Mark.

: Certified Quiet Appliance by Quiet Mark. Included Accessories: Stainless Steel Easy-Tamp Portafilter, Tamper with high-quality stainless steel base, Multi-Angle Steam Wand, 355ml Milk Pitcher, 2.5L Water Tank, 4 x Filter Baskets, and Large Capacity Drip Tray.

FULLY-AUTOMATIC ESPRESSO MACHINES:

KF6 Fully-Automatic Espresso Machine (KES8556 — MSRP2 $1,499.99)

KF7 Fully-Automatic Espresso Machine (KES8557 — MSRP3 $1,999.99)

KF8 Fully-Automatic Espresso Machine (KES8558 — MSRP4 $2,499.99)

Enjoy a world of Espresso drinks at your fingertips: Enjoy all of your favourite espresso beverages at home with the push of a button. Personalize and store your own recipes based on strength, volume and temperature for delicious espresso drinks made by you.

Enjoy all of your favourite espresso beverages at home with the push of a button. Personalize and store your own recipes based on strength, volume and temperature for delicious espresso drinks made by you. Espresso designed to fit your life, whatever your life looks like: Designed to integrate into your home seamlessly and bring everything you love about espresso right to your countertop.

Designed to integrate into your home seamlessly and bring everything you love about espresso right to your countertop. Up to 40+ Drink Recipe Options: Create personalized drinks with a touch of a button and choose from 15+ (KF6), 20+ (KF7) or 40+ (KF8) recipe options like Espresso, Americano, Latte, Cappuccino and more.

Create personalized drinks with a touch of a button and choose from 15+ (KF6), 20+ (KF7) or 40+ (KF8) recipe options like Espresso, Americano, Latte, Cappuccino and more. Up to 5" Touch Screen: Easily select and personalize your favorite espresso drinks with an intuitively designed 2.4"(KF6) colour display, 3.5" (KF7) or 5" (KF8) colour touch screen.

Easily select and personalize your favorite espresso drinks with an intuitively designed 2.4"(KF6) colour display, 3.5" (KF7) or 5" (KF8) colour touch screen. Personalized Favourites: Ultimate control at the touch of a button. Explore and personalize preferred drinks from Americanos to Lattes, Macchiatos and more with the ability to create up to four (KF6 and KF7 models) or six (KF8 model) user profiles with shortcuts to customized favorites. Customize the strength, temperature, order of milk or coffee, and size of the drink to perfection.

Ultimate control at the touch of a button. Explore and personalize preferred drinks from Americanos to Lattes, Macchiatos and more with the ability to create up to four (KF6 and KF7 models) or six (KF8 model) user profiles with shortcuts to customized favorites. Customize the strength, temperature, order of milk or coffee, and size of the drink to perfection. Integrated Conical Steel Burr Grinder : Experience superior grinding with stainless steel conical burrs, which make uniform-sized grounds so you can consistently extract your best flavour for your espresso.

: Experience superior grinding with stainless steel conical burrs, which make uniform-sized grounds so you can consistently extract your best flavour for your espresso. 9.5 oz. 270 g Removable Bean Hopper: Want to mix it up with a new roast? Simply twist and lift to easily remove the bean hopper to empty, exchange or refill with fresh beans. Bean swapping made simple.

Want to mix it up with a new roast? Simply twist and lift to easily remove the bean hopper to empty, exchange or refill with fresh beans. Bean swapping made simple. Automatic Milk Frothing and Heating: The automatic milk frothing and heating feature allows the exact amount of milk needed for a deliciously balanced espresso drink with the push of a button. Steam, heat or froth the exact amount of milk every time.

The automatic milk frothing and heating feature allows the exact amount of milk needed for a deliciously balanced espresso drink with the push of a button. Steam, heat or froth the exact amount of milk every time. Plant Based Milk Mode (KF8 only): The unique plant-based milk mode allows for steaming, heating and frothing not just dairy, but also alternative plant-based milks like almond, oat or soy, at the touch of a button.

The unique plant-based milk mode allows for steaming, heating and frothing not just dairy, but also alternative plant-based milks like almond, oat or soy, at the touch of a button. Pre-Ground Coffee Bypass Chute: Decaf, anyone? Use the pre-ground coffee bypass chute to skip what's in your grinder and get a quick change of something new.

Decaf, anyone? Use the pre-ground coffee bypass chute to skip what's in your grinder and get a quick change of something new. Easy Cleaning: Stay notified of when it's time to run one of the machines automatic cleaning cycles with the "clean me" notification so you can help keep the machine performing at its best.

Stay notified of when it's time to run one of the machines automatic cleaning cycles with the "clean me" notification so you can help keep the machine performing at its best. Built to Last : Metal-clad construction ensures durability and longevity.

: Metal-clad construction ensures durability and longevity. Quiet Mark: Certified Quiet Appliance by Quiet Mark.

The new Espresso Collection is now available on KitchenAid.ca

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit kitchenaid.ca or follow us on Instagram, @kitchenaid_ca .

About Quiet Mark

Quiet Mark is the international certification program associated with the UK Noise Abatement Society charitable foundation. Conducting expert acoustic testing and verification of products, Quiet Mark has driven change in manufacturing worldwide to prioritize noise reduction within the design of everyday appliances, technologies and building materials. Quiet Mark has certified over 1,000 qualifying products, from over 90 brands, across over 60 product categories, giving U.S. consumers and trade buyers a way to easily find noise reduction products. For more information visit www.quietmark.com.

