New Investments to Help Yukoners Reduce Energy Costs and Stay Warm

WHITEHORSE, YT, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Yukon residents know how to live with Arctic outdoor temperatures, but indoors they need good heating systems to live comfortably and affordably in extreme weather.

Today, Member of Parliament Brendan Hanley, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson and the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, announced a federal investment of $1.4 million from the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability program (OHPA) and approximately $287,000 from Canada's Low Carbon Economy Fund (LCEF) to support climate action in the Yukon and help low-to-median-income homeowners reduce their energy costs. He was joined by John Streicker, Yukon Minister for Energy, Mines and Resources, who announced an additional $700,000 in territorial funding toward this initiative.

As part of the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability program, low- and median-income Yukon homeowners could receive a rebate of up to $24,000 plus an upfront payment of $250 to add high-efficiency heat pumps in homes currently heated with oil. Low- to median-income Yukon residents who own homes heated with other energy types such as propane, wood or electric baseboards could also be eligible for cold-climate heat pump rebates funded by the Yukon Government and the LCEF.

The federal government also has OHPA program co-delivery arrangements in place with British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Active discussions are underway with other provinces and territories to deliver new, strengthened OHPA co-delivery agreements to make heat pumps even more affordable for Canadians across the country. In jurisdictions without co-delivery arrangements, oil-heated households can continue to apply to the national program to receive up to $10,000 in federal OHPA funding for switching to electric heat pumps.

Together, we can take steps to reduce energy usage and bills, help Canadians maintain safe and comfortable indoor temperatures, reduce their carbon emissions and help to protect our homes from the increasingly harmful effects of climate change — all while creating good-paying, sustainable jobs.

"Making the switch to more energy-efficient heating systems can help Canadians save thousands on their energy bills, reduce their energy use and decrease their carbon footprint. That's why we are strengthening the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability program and ensuring that families in the Yukon are supported in making the switch from heating oil to an efficient heat pump."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Yukoners face some of the coldest temperatures in Canada and need reliable, affordable heating systems to stay warm. This is now truer than ever as climate change is making our weather increasingly unpredictable. Heat pumps are an efficient way to heat homes while reducing emissions, protecting the environment and helping Canadians save on their utility bills. That's why we are investing in programs like this that support the transition and get us closer to our emission reduction goals."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Transitioning to energy-efficient heating systems offers Canadians and Yukoners the opportunity to save money on more-efficient home energy systems. The Oil to Heat Pump Affordability program will ensure that families in the Yukon receive the necessary support to switch from heating oil to efficient heat pumps, which will benefit local installers and businesses while also helping ease northern Canada's pathway to home heating that is less expensive and more environmentally friendly."

Brendan Hanley

Member of Parliament for Yukon

"Our government believes that we can save money and our planet at the same time. Through Our Clean Future, our government committed to helping Yukoners transition from fossil fuels to smart electric heating systems like heat pumps. I'm pleased that these new investments will help make life more affordable for Yukoners while reducing our territory's greenhouse gas emissions."

The Honourable John Streicker

Yukon Minister of Energy, Mines and Resources

The Oil to Heat Pump Affordability program was first introduced in November 2022 as a $250-million investment in a new stream within the Canada Greener Homes Initiative. On February 22, 2023 , the program was opened to pre-registration and was fully launched in late March 2023 , with the first grants being issued shortly thereafter.

as a investment in a new stream within the Canada Greener Homes Initiative. On , the program was opened to pre-registration and was fully launched in late , with the first grants being issued shortly thereafter. Introduced in October 2023 , the federal government announced working with provinces and territories on co-delivery agreements including: A strengthened OHPA program that will partner with provinces and territories to increase federal funding eligible homeowners can receive for installing a heat pump from up to $10,000 to up to $15,000 , where up to $5,000 matches supplementary provincial and territorial contributions via co-delivery arrangements. An upfront payment of $250 for eligible applicants through the Canada Heat Pump Bonus.

, the federal government announced working with provinces and territories on co-delivery agreements including: The Low Carbon Economy Fund supports provincial and territorial initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This can include support for households to switch from oil or natural gas to heat pumps and increase energy efficiency in their homes.

Heat pumps are one of the best ways for homeowners to save money on energy bills and fight climate change. They are also two to three times more efficient than other electric home heating sources. This results in greater savings for homeowners and reduced energy intake for utilities and grids.

Every year, on average, a household participating in the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability program saves $1,337 on energy costs and achieves 2.78 tonnes in greenhouse gas reductions.

on energy costs and achieves 2.78 tonnes in greenhouse gas reductions. The Oil to Heat Pump Affordability program has received approximately 287,000 applications to date nationally.

Under Budget 2024, the Government of Canada is taking numerous steps to make life more affordable for Canadians while addressing climate change. This includes the Canada Greener Homes Affordability Program, which will support the direct installation of energy efficiency retrofits for Canadian households with low to median incomes.

