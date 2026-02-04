MONTREAL, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing in innovative river–current energy technology to provide communities with more proven-clean electricity options that are both accessible and affordable.

Today, Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced $4 million to ORPC Canada for a demonstration project showing how the natural flow of the river can generate clean, reliable energy.

Beginning in 2026 and continuing through 2029, ORPC Canada will deploy and operate its RivGen® Power System in the St. Lawrence River. The project will focus on operating the system in real-world conditions, examining its integration with the river environment and its contribution to local clean energy needs. The goal is to support urban and remote communities with clean, reliable energy that matches local resources to needs.

Quotes

"With this investment, we are supporting made–in–Canada innovation for clean, reliable and affordable electricity while showcasing Canadian technology to the world. Projects like this one strengthens Canada's drive toward a net–zero electricity grid by 2050, demonstrating how clean, renewable energy can align local resources with appropriate technologies to meet our growing power demands. Modernizing our energy systems is a key part of our mission to build big things again, strengthen our energy security and ensure Canada leads the next generation of clean technologies."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"This project shows how Canadian innovators right here in Montreal are harnessing the natural power of our rivers to deliver clean, dependable energy at the local level. By investing in innovative technologies that reduce emissions and enhance grid resilience, we are building the clean-power backbone our economy will rely on for decades to come."

Claude Guay

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"The investment announced today will enable ORPC Canada to further advance the development of cutting-edge clean energy solutions, such as the RivGen® system, which offers reliable, affordable and local options for our communities. As the federal Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke, I am very proud that ORPC has chosen Sherbrooke as the location for its Canadian subsidiary. Its decision to set up shop here is a testament to the quality of our innovation ecosystem and the talent found in our region, which benefits both Quebec and Canada."

Élisabeth Brière

Deputy Government Whip and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke

"By harnessing the energy of river currents, as ORPC Canada is doing, we are reducing our emissions while diversifying our supply of clean electricity. This project supports Canadian innovation and accelerates the energy transition with reliable solutions tailored to communities, including urban areas."

The Honorable Steven Guilbeault

Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie

"This project represents a significant milestone for river energy in Canada. With the support of Natural Resources Canada and our partners, we are demonstrating how free-flowing river currents can provide reliable, clean energy in urban settings while respecting the river and the communities connected to it."

Alexandre Paris

President, ORPC Canada

Quick Facts

The Energy Innovation Program (EIP) – Renewable Energy Demonstrations call for proposals funds demonstration projects that advance innovative renewable heat or power generation, or new applications that provide local benefits.

Supporting renewable energy demonstrations lowers the risk of investing in innovative renewable energy technology for local–level systems including rural and remote communities. The demonstration projects test emerging renewable energy systems in real–world conditions, which is an important step to wider use.

The EIP advances clean energy technologies that will help Canada maintain a competitive, reliable and affordable energy system while transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

Canada is committed to building a net-zero electricity grid by 2050 to meet increasing demands for energy with clean, renewable sources. More than 80 percent of Canada's electricity already comes from renewable and non-emitting sources such as solar, hydro, nuclear and wind power.

