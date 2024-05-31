OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Tobacco use continues to be the leading preventable cause of disease and premature death in Canada. That is why the Government of Canada is investing to help people quit smoking and reach the target of less than 5% of tobacco use by 2035.

Today, on World No Tobacco Day, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced an investment of $9,548,880 through the Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund (HCCF), as part of a comprehensive approach to Canada's Tobacco Strategy. The funding will support three organizations to create supportive social environments for tobacco prevention and cessation.

The Canadian Cancer Society, the University of Toronto and McMaster University will receive funding for four projects that aim to decrease smoking and support healthy living in at risk populations including First Nations, Inuit, Métis, and urban Indigenous newcomers to Canada, racialized communities, Two-Spirit people, queer and trans young adults.

There are immediate and long-term benefits when an individual quits smoking. By helping Canadians to reduce their use of tobacco, these projects will help to lower the risk of chronic disease, including Type 2 diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

By helping people in Canada to quit smoking, we can improve health outcomes for everyone.

Quotes

"World No Tobacco Day is a reminder that quitting smoking is far from easy, but it is one of the best things we can do for our health. We are investing in organizations to promote healthy living in Canada and help equip people with the tools they need to live a smoke-free life. No matter your age or situation, there are supports and resources available at Canada.ca/quit-smoking."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Smoking is one of the hardest habits to break, but our government is committed to providing people with the tools they need to quit. The investment we're announcing today will support three community organizations who will develop tailored smoking cessation approaches that meet the unique needs of their populations. Working together, we will improve the health outcomes of Canadians."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

Quick Facts

We acknowledge that traditional tobacco has long been sacred and important to many First Nations, Inuit and Métis offering spiritual, cultural and medicinal value. Traditional tobacco use differs from the misuse of commercial tobacco.

Tobacco use is still the leading preventable cause of disease and premature death in Canada , killing approximately 46,000 Canadians annually. It plays a role in causing disease and other serious health outcomes, including cancer, respiratory ailments, and heart disease, not only for the person who smokes, but for anyone exposed to second-hand smoke.

, killing approximately 46,000 Canadians annually. It plays a role in causing disease and other serious health outcomes, including cancer, respiratory ailments, and heart disease, not only for the person who smokes, but for anyone exposed to second-hand smoke. Canada's Tobacco Strategy is a comprehensive approach to address tobacco use in Canada . It aims to help Canadians who smoke to quit or reduce the harms of their addiction to nicotine, to protect the health of young people and people who don't use tobacco from nicotine addiction, to enhance our research and surveillance efforts to respond to the changing marketplace, to increase support to higher-risk groups and to work with Indigenous groups to create specific plans for Indigenous people.

Tobacco Strategy is a comprehensive approach to address tobacco use in . It aims to help Canadians who smoke to quit or reduce the harms of their addiction to nicotine, to protect the health of young people and people who don't use tobacco from nicotine addiction, to enhance our research and surveillance efforts to respond to the changing marketplace, to increase support to higher-risk groups and to work with Indigenous groups to create specific plans for Indigenous people. Projects funded by the HCCF focus on priority populations who face health inequalities and are at greater risk of developing chronic disease, such as Indigenous peoples, newcomers to Canada , people with disabilities, 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, people living on low incomes and racialized communities. Projects through the HCCF also encourage multi-sectoral participation in chronic disease prevention and uncover new ways to address the risk factors for chronic disease.

