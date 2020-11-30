New investment for workforce development in Atlantic Canada's food and beverage manufacturing sector

Labour market analysis by Food Processing Skills Canada has illustrated a grim situation for the industry, not only in Atlantic Canada, but across the country. By 2025, approximately 44,000 people, or 16% of the national workforce, will retire. This number is magnified in Atlantic Canada, where employment in food manufacturing is twice as high as in the rest of the country. Changes in population and labour market tightness, especially in seafood processing, has drawn concern in a region that should be primed for growth in both domestic and international markets.

"Competency-based training is fundamental to solving workforce challenges in Atlantic Canada. When people have the right technical and emotional intelligence skills they are more likely to find their job rewarding and commit for the long-term. Companies with a culture of continuous learning are also more attractive to job seekers, especially iGens and Millennials," said Mike Timani, President, Fancy Pokket & Chair, Food Processing Skills Canada.

To support recruitment, retention and training strategies for businesses in Nova Scotia, PEI, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador, Food Processing Skills Canada designed STAC with partners in the region. The curriculum is guided by the industry's national Learning and Recognition Framework and will include courses in:

Essential skills such as Numeracy and Working with Others

and Food Safety and technical skills such as Quality Assurance and Sanitation

Operational and leadership skills, including Supervise Employee Performance and Monitoring Budgets

and Emotional intelligence skills, such as Adaptability and Empathy led by the Acahkos Program.

Participants in the following streams – new hires & seasonal workers, frontline and supervisors - will learn through self-directed training, gamification and coaching.

"We understand how important it is for employees to feel valued. STAC will provide self-paced, online learning and micro-credentialling for company teams, at no cost," said Jennefer Griffith, Executive Director, Food Processing Skills Canada. "Inclusivity and diversity is central to creating a strong workforce culture, and food and beverage manufacturing is proud to employ approximately 30% of new Canadians, highest among all economic sectors across Canada."

The first cohort for Supervisor training begins on February 15, 2021. Cohorts for New Hires & Seasonal Workers and Frontline Workers will follow shortly after.

Skills Training Atlantic Canada is funded by the Government of Canada's Future Skills program.

Visit Skills Training Atlantic Canada for details.

To download the latest labour market research commissioned by Food Processing Skills Canada, please follow these links.

Working Together – A Study of Generational Perspectives in Canada's Labour Force

Your Next Worker: What You Need to Know

Food Processing Skills Canada

Food Processing Skills Canada is the workforce development and skills council for Canada's food and beverage manufacturing industry. Through our industry and government partnerships we provide resources and programs that support food and beverage businesses in developing their workforce, and people in building their careers. To learn more about the organization please visit www.fpsc-ctac.com .

About Future Skills Centre

Future Skills Centre is a forward-thinking research and collaboration hub dedicated to preparing Canadians for employment success and meeting the emerging talent needs of employers. As a pan-Canadian community, FSC brings together experts and organizations across sectors to rigorously identify, assess, and share innovative approaches to develop the skills needed to drive prosperity and inclusion. FSC is directly involved in innovation through investments in pilot projects and academic research on the future of work and skills in Canada. The Future Skills Centre is funded by the Government of Canada's Future Skills program.

SOURCE Food Processing Skills Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Isabel Dopta, Sr. Communications Advisor, Food Processing Skills Canada, [email protected] | 519.993.1192