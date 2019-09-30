New insurance solutions round out Sun Life's permanent product shelf, helping advisors offer peace of mind to business owners

Added simplicity, flexibility help Canadians protect what matters most to them

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Today Sun Life announced that it will offer simple and flexible options for guaranteed protection, with the addition of two new permanent life insurance solutions:

SunUniversalLife Pro

Sun Permanent Life

SunUniversalLife Pro is the ideal corporate insurance solution. With guarantees, cash accessibility and a wide variety of optional benefits, SunUniversalLife Pro helps business owners with their long-term planning, allowing them to focus on the day-to-day challenges of running their business.

"We've listened to business owners share their stories," says Vineet Kochhar, Senior VP, Insurance Solutions, Sun Life. "They want to protect shareholder value and maximize their estate. Primarily, they want to focus on growing their business without worrying about outgrowing their insurance. SunUniversalLife Pro gives them that peace of mind."

Sun Permanent Life provides lifetime, guaranteed protection to Canadians with the simplicity they've asked for. Guaranteed premiums and death benefits ensure that protection is available to our Clients, when they need it most. The policy also provides a guaranteed cash value starting in year three, which can be used in case of an emergency.

"In addition to guaranteed protection, we know convenience is important to Canadians when it comes to life insurance," says Kochhar. "People want to protect what matters most to them and they should be able to do that in the easiest way possible. Sun Permanent Life allows Clients to set it, forget it and rest easy knowing your family is protected."

Focused on simplicity, Sun Life has also introduced Accelerated Underwriting, which makes it easier and faster for more Canadian Clients to get their policies.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,025 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

