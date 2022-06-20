VANDERHOOF, BC, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the National Housing Strategy's bilateral agreement between the federal and provincial governments, and partnerships with Northern Health Authority, District of Vanderhoof, and Connexus Community Resources Society, independent seniors have access to 20 new affordable homes with the opening of Parkview Place in Vanderhoof. An additional eight dementia care units are also expected to open within the same building later this year.

Parkview Place is the first of its kind in British Columbia, combining a licensed dementia care facility with 24-hour staffing and independent seniors housing in one building, allowing seniors to remain integrated in their communities while receiving the care they need.

Located on 2657 Church Avenue, a property that was provided by the District of Vanderhoof, the Province, through BC Housing, partnered with Connexus Community Resources Society to build these 20 new affordable rental homes for seniors. Rents range from $375 to $900 per month and are calculated based on the individual's income.

Northern Health Authority's dementia care facility, Aurora Homes, is on the main floor of the 3-storey building and will be opening in the coming months. In a home environment, services offered include a supportive care program that will be based on each individual's unique needs. Connexus will operate both Parkview Place and Aurora Homes, with Northern Health's nursing staff providing specialized care.

"Our Government is investing in affordable housing across British Columbia to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for individuals who need it most. This funding will help many Vanderhoof seniors live comfortably with access to dedicated care services and support for many years to come. Thank you to the dedicated staff and caretakers who work tirelessly and with compassion every day. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"I'm proud to see results of the National Housing Strategy helping seniors in all corners of the country, bringing relief and wellbeing to those who have given so much to our communities. Parkview Place creates a safe and stable environment fostering peace of mind, and allows seniors to age gracefully in their home communities near families and friends. I look forward to working with partners across the country to continue to support the needs of our aging citizens." – The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors

"Aurora Home provides a new housing option by supporting residents with dementia to live in an innovative home environment. This project demonstrates our commitment to providing coordinated and accessible health services to all people in the North, as well as our commitment to collaborating with community partners. We look forward to complimenting our existing home and community care services by offering specialized dementia care to Northerners when Aurora Home opens for residents later this year." – Colleen Nyce, Northern Health Board Chair

"The District of Vanderhoof is incredibly thankful for the commitment of Northern Health and the Province of BC to fund this facility that is built with seniors' needs as the primary design goal. We are thankful that both these organizations were willing to look 'outside-of-the-box' and build this much-needed facility that is the first of its kind in BC. As a District, we were pleased to donate the property located in the centre of Vanderhoof, close to parks, shopping, and a lot of activity." – Mayor Gerry Thiessen, District of Vanderhoof

"Connexus is thrilled to see this unique home come to fruition. Like many communities, Vanderhoof has a growing demand for more affordable seniors housing. This new building will enhance the community and provide critical housing. It is a truly innovative project which provides not only more affordable housing, but a sense of community and belonging to the downtown. Through partnerships with the District of Vanderhoof, Northern Health, BC Housing and the Centre for Technology Adoption for Aging in the North, we are pleased to have this new building begin operations and are excited to see the innovative 8 bed dementia care pilot project housed in this new facility. This new care model will be a great addition to the continuum of care available to older adults in our region." – Tyrell, Arnold, executive director, Connexus

The Province, through BC Housing provided a grant of approximately $2.2 million through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund for the 20 affordable homes for independent seniors, as well as approximately $177,000 in annual operating funding.

through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund for the 20 affordable homes for independent seniors, as well as approximately in annual operating funding. The Ministry of Health, through Northern Health, provided approximately $2 million in funding for the 8 dementia care units, as well as approximately $621,000 in annual operating funding.

in funding for the 8 dementia care units, as well as approximately in annual operating funding. The Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia is jointly contributing $349,000 in BC Priorities Housing Initiative bilateral agreement grants.

and the Government of is jointly contributing in BC Priorities Housing Initiative bilateral agreement grants. The District of Vanderhoof provided the land for Parkview Place , valued at approximately $150,000 .

provided the land for , valued at approximately . Parkview Place is part of B.C.'s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 32,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in British Columbia .

is part of B.C.'s 10-year, housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 32,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in . The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

