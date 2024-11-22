WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today the federal government, the City of Winnipeg, and Paragon Living in partnership with Roseau River Anishinaabe First Nation Trust announced a combined investment of $38.5 million in funding for 95 new homes in Winnipeg.

The Chancellor, located at 939 Chancellor Drive in Winnipeg, will be a 7-storey building with 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments. It will feature a mix of heated underground and surface parking, an outdoor common patio space and a residents lounge and multipurpose room for small events. Most units will have a balcony, and all will have in-suite laundry as well as included water and high-speed internet. 38 of the 95 units will be affordable with rents below 70% of the Median Market Rent.

The affordable apartments will be open to Roseau River Anishinaabe First Nation membership first before being made available to the general public. Construction began in Summer 2024 and is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Total funding for this project is as follows:

$32.2 million from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF)

from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) $3.5 million from Roseau River Anishinaabe First Nation

from Roseau River Anishinaabe First Nation $2.8 million in tax rebates from the City of Winnipeg

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves an affordable place to call home in their own community. Today's investment for The Chancellor is delivering just that, adding 95 more homes for Roseau River Anishinaabe First Nations residents and more. This is how the National Housing Strategy is working with organizations and communities to provide more safe and affordable housing across Manitoba." – Terry Duguid, Member for Winnipeg South on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities

"This is good news for south Pembina, because we need more housing for the university area. This development is exactly what we need: it provides a mix of rents, different sizes of suites and will become part of an already vibrant area with restaurants, shops and recreational facilities." – Janice Lukes, Councillor, Waverley West Ward

"We're excited to invest in this building to build a brighter future for Roseau River university students, seniors and others who wish to live in Winnipeg. We envision a building that is a welcome home for members of the general public as well and feel this kind of development is an exemplary way to move reconciliation forward in a positive way that benefits everyone." – Gary Roberts, Chief of Roseau River Anishinaabe First Nation

"939 Chancellor exemplifies the success of cross-sectoral collaboration in delivering premium multi-family housing options for all Manitobans. We are proud to construct buildings with high-end finishes that also prioritize affordability and Indigenous reconciliation– Nigel Furgus, CEO, Paragon Living

Quick facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca . The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at . The shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of September 2024 , the Government of Canada has committed $10.34 billion to support the creation of over 40,000 units and the repair of over 166,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025 – 26 to 2028 – 2029. The existing New Construction Stream is now divided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing Sub-Stream for the creation of shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a dedicated Community Housing Sub-Stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal Stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritized. Applications including these enhancements will open on November 22.

Associated Links:

