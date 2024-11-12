Newest addition to Heritage Toronto's city-wide plaque program marks Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport's 85th anniversary and contributions to the development of aviation in Toronto

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and Heritage Toronto today unveiled a new plaque commemorating 85 Years of Flight at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

Neil Pakey, President and CEO, Nieuport Aviation, RJ Steenstra, President and CEO, PortsToronto, Chris Bateman, Manager, Plaques, Heritage Toronto and James Maloney, M.P. Etobicoke-Lakeshore pose with the new Heritage Toronto plaque commemorating 85 Years of Flight at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. (CNW Group/Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport)

On September 8, 1939, a charter flight carrying band leader and famed trombone player Tommy Dorsey landed at Toronto's downtown, island airport – setting the stage for its success and transformation over the decades. From these beginnings in 1939, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has served as an important commercial aviation centre connecting Toronto to the world; as a training ground for both the Royal Canadian and Royal Norwegian Air Forces during World War II; as a hub for General Aviation and life-saving emergency Medevac services; and as a key driver of Toronto's economy. Learn more about the airport's rich history here.

"This historical commemorative plaque offers an invitation to reflect on the rich history and enduring contributions of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport," said RJ Steenstra, President and CEO, PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. "PortsToronto's predecessor agency, the Toronto Harbour Commission, built the airport 85 years ago, and it has since gone on to be recognized as one of North America's best in terms of convenience and award-winning passenger experience. It is also a lifeline for emergency medevac and medial transportation charities like Hope Air; a connector for tourism and trade; an economic driver; and a good neighbour through its community and environmental initiatives Ours is a story of transformation, resilience and community commitment that will continue to shape our city in the decades to come."

"Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has been a vital gateway to Toronto for 85 years, connecting our city to the world and serving as a cornerstone of innovation and economic development," said James Maloney, M.P. Etobicoke-Lakeshore. "This plaque honours the airport's storied past and celebrates its bright future."

"One of Toronto's first and longest-running airfields, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has been a central landmark on Toronto's waterfront for 85 years," said Liza Chalaidopoulos, Board Chair, Heritage Toronto. "This commemorative plaque will join Heritage Toronto's extensive collection, which consists of almost 900 educational plaques across the city."

"When you begin to dig into the stories surrounding YTZ, you find layer after layer of history to uncover," said Neil Pakey, President and CEO of Nieuport Aviation, owner and operator of the passenger terminal at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. "From Amelia Earhart's time in Toronto in 1917 and the passion for aviation that it ignited in her to the lasting influence of the Royal Norwegian Air Force's time spent training here during the Second World War, there are many stories to uncover. History isn't only in museums, in books or on the movie screen; it's in our neighborhoods, our streets, our parks, and even at Toronto's downtown airport."

About Heritage Toronto

Heritage Toronto is a charity and agency of the City of Toronto that builds a better city by bringing people together to explore Toronto's shared past and peoples' lived experiences. Our programs include tours, historical plaques and online exhibits. Learn more at heritagetoronto.org.

About Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 100 international destinations via our airlines' networks, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is an important international gateway that will deliver a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Preclearance facility in 2025. The airport is a key driver to Toronto's economy, generating more than $2.1 billion in total economic output and supporting 4,450 jobs, including 2,080 directly associated with the airport's operations. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has served its community for 85 years from its iconic location on the Toronto waterfront, where it facilitates healthcare for Ontarians by providing a base for medevac services connected to local hospitals. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is committed to achieving its vision of cleaner, greener and quieter operations, and is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency, and customer service, having won a host of passenger-driven and environmental achievement awards. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is owned and operated by PortsToronto. Learn more at billybishopairport.com.

SOURCE Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

