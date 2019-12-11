New Hampshire Lottery Partners with NeoPollard to Spread Holiday Cheer

LANSING, MI, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi") congratulates the New Hampshire Lottery Commission ("New Hampshire Lottery" or "the Lottery") on the release of its first omnichannel game, Holiday Cheer. This unique game is available as both a scratch ticket and an iLottery game, encouraging players to engage with the Lottery at retail and online. The Holiday Cheer is a milestone game for NPi, marking the first time that one of NPi's iLottery game titles has been replicated as a retail scratch game.

New Hampshire Lottery's Holiday Cheer scratch ticket. (CNW Group/NeoPollard Interactive)

The Holiday Cheer iLottery game was first introduced by the New Hampshire Lottery in 2018 for the holiday season. Due to the success of the iLottery game, the Lottery sought to expand the value of the game by launching a complementary scratch ticket game that is designed to introduce retail players to the online channel and inspire omnichannel engagement.

The scratch ticket "gifts" players the chance to win instantly up to 10 times through a key number match playstyle, with a grand prize of $20,000. A prominent callout lets players know that the fun continues online, with an offer of free iLottery games via a promotional code included on the back of the ticket. With the scratch ticket, players that are new to the New Hampshire Lottery's iLottery program have the opportunity to receive 25 free games after completing the registration process and entering the code online.

The strategic combination of an instant ticket holiday game and promotional code for online bonus play creates an ideal opportunity for the Lottery to not only acquire new players, but to introduce these players to the Lottery's products across multiple channels.

"We are excited to introduce the Holiday Cheer instant game in conjunction with NPi's Holiday Cheer digital game. Our iLottery program is an important part of our goal to deliver revenue-generating products to support education in New Hampshire," said Charlie McIntyre, Executive Director, New Hampshire Education Lottery. "We look forward to the results of our first omnichannel promotion as we strive to deliver new opportunities for retailers and players alike."

NPi shares the Lottery's excitement for this engaging new product. "As an omnichannel company ourselves, coming from both the retail and online worlds, NPi commends the New Hampshire Lottery on its commitment to creating player experiences that promote the retail network, while also offering players the added value of entertaining digital games available through the iLottery program," said Liz Siver, General Manager, NPi.

NPi is proud to partner with the New Hampshire Lottery by providing our iLottery 360° solution, including NPi's technology, a full suite of services, and industry-leading games. Having recently celebrated a successful first year in operation, NPi applauds the Lottery on its impressive entry into the iLottery space. With total net revenue surpassing $8.2 million since September 2018, iLottery has played a significant role in the New Hampshire Lottery's record-breaking year of revenue contributions, which totaled $106.5 million in FY 2019.

About NeoPollard Interactive

NeoPollard Interactive LLC is jointly owned by two of the world's most trusted and reputable companies in lottery and internet gaming—Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") and NeoGames S.a.r.L. ("NeoGames"). Established in 2014, NPi combines the marketing expertise and extensive worldwide lottery experience of Pollard Banknote with the proven leadership and technology of NeoGames in launching new online and mobile gaming products and services in response to an ever-evolving marketplace. The company leverages the strengths of each partner company to develop, implement, operate, and maintain innovative online gaming services for regulated lottery clients in order to generate revenues for good causes.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE NeoPollard Interactive

For further information: ABOUT NEOPOLLARD INTERACTIVE, CONTACT: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: (204) 474-2323, E-mail: doug.pollard@neopollard.com; Moti Malul, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: +972-3-6072571, E-mail: moti.malul@neopollard.com