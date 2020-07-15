New Gore Mutual CEO Excited to Lead Company's Radical Transformation

Following extensive research that looked deep into the future macroeconomic and societal landscape of both Canada and the world, Gore Mutual launched its Next Horizon strategy earlier this year with an ambitious plan to grow the Cambridge, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia-based company into a purpose-driven, digitally-led national insurer. To help steer this transformation, in March Gore Mutual established an entirely new senior executive team to work alongside Taylor and is recruiting new talent at all levels of the organization.

"Our new strategy is bold and will radically transform our business at a magnitude and scale that this company has never experienced before," said Taylor. "Ultimately, our transformation journey will take Gore Mutual from a mid-size, regional carrier to a national scale insurer underpinned by world class technology and operations in just a few short years."



According to Taylor, over the next two years Gore Mutual is aspiring to create best-in-class digital broker and customer connectivity, dramatically improve workflows, underwriting capabilities, pricing sophistication and deliver an industry-leading claims experience, the initial stages of which will be launched in the coming months.



"We're completely transforming our operating model and modernizing every piece of our technology to deliver a world class, high-performance business anchored in broker distribution," Taylor said. "Embedded in the foundations of our identity and everything we do will be purpose and social good. Giving is in our DNA and Gore Mutual has a long history of stepping to the plate in times of adversity and national emergency."



Gore Mutual is Canada's oldest property and casualty insurer and celebrated its 181st anniversary in June. While Taylor is proud of the organization's history, he is keen to note that moving forward the company and its place in the industry will be redefined and unconstrained by the legacies of the past.

Founded in 1839, Gore Mutual is Canada's oldest property and casualty insurer, with over $475 million in premiums and over $1.1 billion in assets. Based in Cambridge, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia, this Canadian-owned and operated mutual company employs over 400 people and is known for its investment in people, technology and innovation. Gore Mutual was voted the #1 insurance company by the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) in 2014, named a 2019 Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance and certified as a 2020 Best Workplace Canada. The Gore Mutual Foundation strengthens Canadian communities by supporting local initiatives and has donated more than $12 million to over 650 charities over the past 20 years. Learn more at goremutual.ca.



