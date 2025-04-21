Political differences aside, Canadians' views align on climate and DEI

CAMBRIDGE, ON, April 21, 2025 /CNW/ - New research from Gore Mutual Insurance Company reveals that Canadians are closely aligned on issues like climate change and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), challenging the narrative of sharp political division. Over 90% of respondents, regardless of political affiliation, support or are neutral about DEI initiatives and climate policies in their workplaces and communities.

In November 2024, Gore Mutual Insurance and RKI surveyed over 1,000 Canadians to assess attitudes and perceptions about DEI and climate change. The findings demonstrate that investing in inclusion, equity, and climate action is beneficial for businesses and communities, positioning companies to thrive in the future.

"This research disrupts the common belief that DEI and climate action are partisan issues," said Gaby Polanco Sorto, Vice President, Purpose & Sustainability at Gore Mutual. "Canadians see these issues as deeply personal, not political. They care because these issues affect their health, their families, and their futures."

Key findings:

Support for climate policy spans the political spectrum, including 50% of right-leaning respondents and 74% of those on the left

81% believe DEI initiatives strengthen relationships across generations, races, and genders, but many worry that some groups—especially older adults and lower-income individuals—are left out of the conversation

35% say their opinions on climate action have become more positive in the past year, especially due to increasing natural disasters

"This election is a pivotal moment," said Polanco Sorto. "Our research shows Canadians are ready for meaningful, inclusive conversations and policy solutions that recognize how climate change and equity intersect in their daily lives."

