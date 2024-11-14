Gore Mutual Insurance Company welcomes Co-operators as national partner in their Climate and Equity Lab

CAMBRIDGE, TORONTO ON and VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Co-operators has joined the Climate and Equity Lab as the national climate and equity partner, bringing an expanded network and enhanced capacity to address climate challenges impacting Canada's most vulnerable communities. Founded by Gore Mutual in 2023 in collaboration with Social Innovation Canada (SI Canada) and York University's Faculty of Environmental and Urban Change, the Climate and Equity Lab aims to combat climate impacts on those most at risk in urban environments.

Co-operators joins Gore Mutual's Climate and Equity Lab as national partner. (CNW Group/Gore Mutual Insurance Company)

Leveraging the cooperative and mutual models, this partnership signals a transformative approach in the insurance industry, where collaboration and transparency are driving change. Together, Gore Mutual and Co-operators are leading the way in identifying solutions that can be leveraged across the insurance industry to strengthen Canada's resilience against climate change.

The lab's first-phase findings, released in July 2024, outline key "levers of change" to help protect low-income and marginalized Canadians from climate impacts. By sharing these insights publicly, the lab aims to inspire further investments that support community resilience and informed policy development.

"The Climate and Equity Lab is a testament to how Insurance that does good can foster real change through collaboration," said Andy Taylor, CEO of Gore Mutual. "With Co-operators joining, the lab will establish a National Advisory Council, bringing together Canada's leading climate and equity advocates, thought leaders, and change-makers. Together, we're setting a new standard in our industry, based on shared values."

In a year marked by billions in climate-driven losses across Canada, Gore Mutual and Co-operators—two of the country's leading insurers—are coming together to help tackle the growing risks to vulnerable communities. This unprecedented partnership underscores that when it comes to protecting vulnerable communities, the stakes are too high for business as usual.

"Solving complex problems requires collaborative, innovative solutions, and interconnectivity across industries," said Rob Wesseling, President and CEO, Co-operators. "The Climate and Equity Lab represents what is possible when like-minded organizations take a cooperative approach to developing impactful solutions. We're proud to join Gore Mutual in the lab to help strengthen the financial security of Canadians and our communities."

Gore Mutual and Co-operators invite other organizations, including mutuals, cooperatives, and credit unions, to join them in this critical work. Those interested in collaborating with the Climate and Equity Lab can reach out at [email protected].

About Gore Mutual

Built on a foundation of financial strength for more than 180 years, Gore Mutual Insurance Company is one of Canada's first property and casualty insurers. With offices in Cambridge, Toronto and Vancouver, Gore Mutual is a Canadian mutual company offering competitive insurance products through trusted broker partners. Every decision and investment made is anchored in the long-term benefits to customers, members and communities.

Insurance that does good – this is our Purpose. Grounded in our purpose and guided by our core values, at Gore Mutual, we believe that being good and doing good by our employees, customers and broker partners will benefit not only them but also us—which in turn allows us to spread good in our communities and reward the good we see in others. This is what is driving our work to become a purpose-driven, digitally-led national insurer.

About Co-operators

Co-operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. Co-operators has more than $64 billion in assets under administration and has been providing trusted guidance to Canadians since 1945. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Currently a carbon neutral organization, Co-operators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada.

SOURCE Gore Mutual Insurance Company

Media Contacts: Gore Mutual: Folasade Apanisile, Manager, Marketing and Communications, Gore Mutual Insurance Company, [email protected], 1-800-265-8600 X4278; Co-operators: [email protected]