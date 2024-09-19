New Genetic Counsellor Trial Aims to Provide Personalized Genetic Care in BC

HIGHLIGHTS

A clinical trial funded by Genome BC and led by researchers from the University of British Columbia seeks to integrate genetic counsellors into family physician clinics in British Columbia to provide personalized genetic care directly in communities

seeks to integrate genetic counsellors into family physician clinics in to provide personalized genetic care directly in communities By bringing genetic expertise into primary care, the trial seeks to address long wait times and access barriers for genetic counsellors, particularly in rural and underserved areas

The trial will assess the effectiveness of the integrated approach for patients with various genetic conditions, evaluate the economic and systemic benefits, and potentially redefine how genetic services are delivered in BC

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Genome British Columbia (Genome BC) is pleased to announce the launch of a new initiative aimed at integrating genetic counsellors into primary care settings, addressing health inequities and transforming patient care through precision medicine.

Led by Dr. Jehannine (J9) Austin, a professor of medical genetics and psychiatry at the University of British Columbia, this innovative project seeks to meet the growing demands on BC's healthcare system by providing personalized genetic care directly within communities across BC.

A clinical trial funded by Genome BC seeks to reduce wait times and access barriers to genetic counselors, particularly in rural and underserved communities. (CNW Group/Genome British Columbia)

As BC confronts the challenges of an aging population and increasingly complex health needs, primary care providers—especially family physicians—remain at the frontline of patient care. However, many physicians feel unprepared to incorporate emerging genetic technologies, such as genomic sequencing and pharmacogenomic testing, into their practices.

The ACCESS-GC trial, funded by Genome BC, seeks to close this gap by embedding genetic counsellors (GCs) into family physician clinics, creating a team-based model that delivers enhanced, personalized care.

"Genome BC is committed to driving innovations that tackle real-world healthcare challenges," says Dr. Federica Di Palma, Genome BC's Chief Scientific Officer and VP of Research and Innovation. "The ACCESS-GC trial is a crucial step toward ensuring that all British Columbians have access to cutting-edge genetic care, regardless of where they live or the complexity of their health needs."

Traditionally, genetic counsellors — specialists in clinical genetics — are based in urban hospitals or specialized tertiary care centers. Unfortunately, these services often suffer rom long wait times and access barriers, particularly in rural and underserved areas. The ACCESS-GC trial is designed to address these inequities by integrating genetic expertise into primary care, providing more timely and equitable access to precision medicine.

"By embedding genetic counsellors directly into family practices, we can streamline care and improve outcomes for the patients who need it most," says Dr. Austin. "This model can potentially redefine how genetic services are delivered across BC and beyond."

The trial will assess the effectiveness of this integrated approach for patients with conditions that have a genetic component, ranging from rare diseases to common, complex conditions like diabetes and psychiatric disorders. In addition to improving patient health, the trial will evaluate the economic and systemic benefits of embedding genetic counsellors in primary care, offering a potential roadmap for future healthcare models.

As healthcare moves toward a more personalized approach, the ACCESS-GC trial, supported by Genome BC, is poised to play a key role in making precision medicine more accessible and equitable for all British Columbians.

About Genome British Columbia:

Genome BC is a not-for-profit organization that has advanced genomics research and innovation for nearly 25 years, growing a world-class life sciences sector in BC and delivering sustainable benefits for British Columbia, Canada and beyond. Genome BC has attracted over $1 billion in direct co-investment to the province, which has contributed to funding more than 550 genomics research and innovation projects. These initiatives enhance healthcare and address environmental and natural resource challenges, improving the lives of British Columbians. Genome BC also integrates genomics into society by supporting responsible research and innovation and fostering an understanding and appreciation of the life sciences among educators, students and the public. www.genomebc.ca

SOURCE Genome British Columbia

Brad Lyle, Communications Manager, 778.999.8195, [email protected]