Genome BC Funds Research into the Respiratory Fallout of Wildfires

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - British Columbians know the stark realities of climate change, as wildfires surge across the province. Over a million hectares burned across BC in 2024, blanketing communities in thick smoke and dramatically increasing the number of hazy, lung-choking days.

As summer becomes a season of smoke, this escalating environmental challenge also has a hidden, insidious impact: a profound and lasting toll on our respiratory health.

Vancouver City Scape Haze from Forest Fire (CNW Group/Genome British Columbia)

Wildfire smoke is more than just an inconvenience; it's a dangerous cocktail of particulate matter that infiltrates our lungs and bodies, exacerbating existing conditions and potentially triggering new ones. The costs are staggering, both in human lives and healthcare dollars, with Health Canada estimating up to 240 deaths and $1.8 billion in annual costs due to short-term health effects alone.

In response to this challenge, Genome BC is funding three research projects that will delve into the genetic-level impacts of wildfire smoke exposure. "These projects are specifically designed to uncover what makes our vulnerable populations – from newborns to those with chronic lung conditions – more susceptible to wildfire-related respiratory issues," said Suzanne Gill, Genome BC's President and CEO.

"We hope this knowledge can both inform treatment and care within our healthcare system and reduce the overall economic toll of wildfires."

PROJECT 1: Wildfire Exposure and Early Childhood Health

The next generation of British Columbians could be feeling the effects of wildfires before they even take their first breath. This project uses a holistic approach to study the impact of disaster exposure during pregnancy, including if it can have lasting effects on how genes are expressed in developing children. This may increase the risk of respiratory diagnoses such as asthma, bronchitis, wheezing, hives, eczema and other allergic reactions.

Lead Researcher, Dr. Michael Kobor of the University of British Columbia believes the results can inform public health policies about respiratory health, especially vulnerable groups such as infants and pregnant people.

"With this research, we aim to better our understanding of the impacts of prenatal wildfire disaster exposure on the next generation," he said. "Early-life environments can have a lasting impact on people throughout the course of their lives, including on their health outcomes. We hope this work will help shape healthy futures for children as global temperatures rise and wildfires become increasingly common."

PROJECT 2: How Wildfire Smoke Affects People with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

For the over 2 million Canadians living with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), wildfire smoke presents a particularly grave threat. COPD is already the leading cause of hospitalization in Canada, costing our healthcare system an estimated $1.5 billion annually. Wildfire smoke can significantly worsen symptoms and lead to severe complications for COPD patients.

Dr. Graeme Koelwyn from Simon Fraser University and and Dr. Don Sin from the University of British Columbia are studying the genomic changes in innate immune cells — our first line of defense against inhaled particles — of COPD patients. Their research aims to understand how these immune cells respond to wildfire smoke in patients at the genetic level as symptoms become worse, and to identify effective treatments.

"This information is critical to develop disease management and exposure mitigation strategies for people living with COPD," Dr. Koelwyn said, "especially in this time of increasing societal and financial burden within our changing world and environment."

PROJECT 3: How Wildfire Smoke and Aeroallergens Affect Lung Health

Dr. Emilia Lim and Dr. Min Hyung Ryu from the University of British Columbia are focusing on airborne allergens (aeroallergens) triggered by the increase of atmospheric carbon dioxide and high temperatures that happen when there are frequent wildfires. These situations also tend to prolong allergy seasons.

Our bodies generate an immune response to protect us when aeroallergens enter our lungs. "Aeroallergens are harmful to everyone, but people with lung conditions such as asthma, COPD and lung cancer survivors are at higher risk," because their immune systems are theoretically less robust, Dr. Lim explains. "It's important to know how these groups are affected differently."

The researchers want to understand the links between our individual genetic differences and environmental triggers. Dr. Ryu noted, "identifying populations that are susceptible to these changes can help us find better ways to prevent and treat respiratory diseases."

The Value of Proactive Research

The escalating financial burden of wildfire recovery underscores the urgent need for proactive strategies. These three projects exemplify how genomics research is providing critical insights into the complex interplay between our environment and our health.

"With our proximity to wildfires and access to interdisciplinary teams, Canadian researchers are uniquely equipped to tackle these questions first-hand," said Gill. "The fundamental knowledge gained will lay the groundwork for better policy decisions and more efficient treatments in the future. Any breakthroughs in respiratory health or disease prevention will translate into economic benefits for British Columbians and beyond."

About Genome British Columbia:

Genome BC is a not-for-profit organization that has advanced genomics research and innovation for 25 years, growing a world-class life sciences sector in BC and delivering sustainable benefits for British Columbia, Canada and beyond. Genome BC has attracted over $1.1 billion in direct co-investment to the province, which has contributed to funding more than 600 genomics research and innovation projects. These initiatives enhance healthcare and address environmental and natural resource challenges, improving the lives of British Columbians. Genome BC also integrates genomics into society by supporting responsible research and innovation and fostering an understanding and appreciation of the life sciences among educators, students and the public. www.genomebc.ca

SOURCE Genome British Columbia

Genie Tay, Communications Specialist, Genome BC, [email protected], 604.895.0663