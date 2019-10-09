New Generation Photography Award Winners exhibition opens at the National Gallery of Canada

The New Generation Photography Award exhibition is curated by Andrea Kunard, Associate Curator at the Canadian Photography Institute of the National Gallery of Canada: "The 2019 Edition presents works that explore identity, community, memory and history," said Andrea Kunard. "Each artist uses photographs in an open-ended fashion, presenting a constellation of relationships that place personal stories within larger contexts. Visitors are encouraged to arrive at their own understanding of the work, and consider how their own backgrounds, biases, and values can affect their interpretation."

"Scotiabank is proud to play a role in celebrating the creative vision and accomplishments of our country's most promising new photographers," said John Doig, Executive Vice President, Retail Distribution at Scotiabank. "The bank has a long history and a deep passion for supporting arts, culture and young people, and through the New Generation Photography Award, we hope to advance the performance of talented young Canadian photographers on the world stage."

ABOUT THE 2019 WINNERS

Luther Konadu is a Winnipeg based artist and emerging writer of Ghanaian descent. He is also a content contributor for the online publication Public Parking, a collaborative project for highlighting the working practices of emerging creatives. His studio activities are project-based and realized through photographic print media and painting processes. He acknowledges the legacies of these mediums as interpretive sites for generating new conventions and expanding fixed narratives. He is a 2019 finalist of Fotografiemuseum Amsterdam's 13th edition Foam Talent Call and recently exhibited at New York City's Aperture Foundation.

Zinnia Naqvi is a visual artist based in Toronto. Her work uses a combination of photography, video, writings, archival footage and installation. Naqvi's practice questions the relationship between authenticity and narrative, while dealing with larger themes of post colonialism, cultural translation, language, and gender. Her works often invite the viewer to question her process and working methods. Naqvi's works have been shown across Canada and internationally. She recently received an honorable mention at the 2017 Karachi Biennale in Pakistan and was an Artist in Residence at the Art Gallery of Ontario as part of EMILIA-AMALIA Working Group.

Ethan Murphy was born and raised in St. John's and holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Photography Studies from Ryerson University. His photographs link identity and place by reflecting on the psychological impact of Newfoundland's rural environment. Murphy's work focuses on his experiences of leaving and returning to the island and his attempt to reconnect with its remote areas. Using photography as a mediator, the artist reconciles his relationship with identity and loss while examining the Newfoundland landscape post cod moratorium. His photographs function as personal documents that combine urban influence with a rural perspective.

