New funding to support Black scholars in heart and brain science

The awards will support outstanding Black students engaged in masters and doctoral programs at institutions across Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke, along with Brain Canada and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research Institute of Circulatory and Respiratory Health (CIHR-ICRH), are excited to announce the upcoming launch of new awards to support Black researchers in Canada. The Personnel Awards for Black Scholars will aim to promote Black representation within the heart and brain health research community.

Heart disease and stroke are among the leading causes of death for people living in Canada. Black communities are among those with the greatest prevalence of risk factors for heart disease and stroke, such as hypertension, diabetes, chronic stress, and other conditions. Systemic racism, including anti-Black racism, often results in poorer health outcomes for those in these communities. By investing in Black researchers, we hope to improve the experiences and lives of those requiring medical care, by expanding research related to the needs of these communities.

"I am thrilled to launch the new Personnel Awards for Black Scholars today with Brain Canada and CIHR-ICRH," says Doug Roth, CEO, Heart & Stroke. "These awards will serve to remove financial barriers to post-graduate education for Black students. By working together with our partners, we hope to strengthen Black representation within the heart and brain research community."

"The objective of the competition is to increase the number of highly-qualified Black trainees across Canada committed to working in the fields of heart and brain research," says Dr. Viviane Poupon, President and CEO, Brain Canada. "We know that increasing diversity of the research workforce leads to innovation, wider audiences, and greater impact. Together with our partners, we are committed to building an equitable, diverse, and inclusive research ecosystem where all team members have the resources to support their work, and where our programs contribute to better brain health for all people."

"Our Institute strives to increase capacity within the health research ecosystem and to enhance equity, diversity, and inclusion in all health research. This partnership with Heart & Stroke and Brain Canada will meaningfully improve training opportunities to ensure a more inclusive health research environment. CIHR-ICRH is excited to support the next generation of Black scientists working to improve heart and brain health for people living in Canada," says Dr. Brian H. Rowe, Scientific Director of CIHR-ICRH.

The multi-year awards will provide financial support for up to eight masters students for two years ($50,000 per award) and up to five doctoral students for three years ($90,000 per award). By removing financial burdens, the awards aim to enable outstanding students to focus on their studies, undertake a program of research, and engage with mentors as part of their training and development. The funding opportunity will officially open on March 1st and application guidelines will be posted on Heart & Stroke's and Brain Canada's websites. Applications will be received until May 1st, 2023.

Funding for the Personnel Awards for Black Scholars has been made possible by the Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF), an innovative arrangement between the Government of Canada (through Health Canada) and Brain Canada Foundation; the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), Canada's primary health research funding agency, and its Institute of Circulatory and Respiratory Health; and Heart & Stroke, Canada's leading health charity devoted to heart disease and stroke.

