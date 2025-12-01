MILTON, ON, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The CWB Foundation is proud to introduce the Equipment and Technology Advancement Program, an expanded and improved funding initiative to support secondary school welding and joining programs across Canada. This program builds upon the highly sought-after Capital Equipment and Consumables Grant, enhancing its impact by offering increased funding opportunities, hands-on training, and stronger industry connections to help technical educators equip students with real-world skills for in-demand skilled trade careers.

Secondary school educators across Canada will benefit from the CWB Foundation’s new Equipment and Technology Advancement Program, designed to strengthen welding education through upgraded equipment, modern technology, and industry-supported resources. (CNW Group/CWB Welding Foundation)

A Critical Investment in the Future of Welding Education

Welding and joining are essential to Canada's infrastructure, supporting industries such as manufacturing, construction, transportation, and clean energy. However, many secondary school welding programs struggle with outdated equipment, limited consumable supplies, and access to modern technology. A recent survey from the CWB Foundation found that more than 40 per cent of secondary school welding programs require equipment upgrades, and nearly half struggle to access essential consumables to keep them running. At the same time, Canada's skilled trades sector faces growing labour shortages, making it more important than ever to prepare students with industry-aligned experience.

The Equipment and Technology Advancement Program addresses these challenges by ensuring every welding student, regardless of location or school resources, has access to high-quality training and industry-standard equipment. This initiative provides funding, technical expertise, and cutting-edge learning tools to help technical educators modernize their curriculum, enhance student learning experiences, and prepare graduates for rewarding careers in skilled trades. As a competitive program, funding is limited, and schools are encouraged to explore co-investment opportunities with industry partners or their school boards. Because of this, the CWB Foundation is calling on industry to support local welding programs and help strengthen the educational pathways that skilled trade sectors depend on.

"The Equipment and Technology Advancement Program is more than just financial support; it's a comprehensive system of resources designed to meet technical educators where they are," says Susan Crowley, Executive Director of the CWB Foundation. "By equipping classrooms with the right tools and training, we're helping students build real-world skills and confidence that prepare them for meaningful careers in Canada's skilled trades. Because welding technology is evolving quickly, our program is built to grow alongside it, helping educators stay aligned with the tools and teaching practices today's industry demands."

The Equipment and Technology Advancement Program is delivered through three streams: the Welding Essentials Grant, the Technology Innovation Grant, and the Consumables Notice Network, which collectively aim to:

Enhance access to industry-standard equipment and technology, ensuring students graduate with hands-on experience.

Support educators in delivering high-quality welding education by offering funding, training, and industry-aligned curriculum support.

Address disparities in welding education across Canada, particularly in schools with limited resources.

Strengthen industry-education partnerships, fostering connections between schools and industry leaders to create lasting support networks.

Comprehensive Support for Educators

The Equipment and Technology Advancement Program is built to support secondary school welding educators at every level, ensuring they have the resources needed to deliver top-tier training and prepare students for success in skilled trades.

Through flexible funding options, this program allows eligible applicants to:

Upgrade or replace essential equipment to maintain high-quality training and ensure programs remain current with industry standards.

Integrate advanced technology like robotics, welding simulators, and augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) to create dynamic, hands-on learning experiences that mirror real-world industry applications.

Access industry-donated consumables to support hands-on learning, ensuring students can practice their skills without supply shortages.

Receive expert guidance from Technical Education Specialists, who provide personalized support to help educators optimize their programs, access funding, and implement new technologies effectively.

Since 2018, the CWB Foundation has invested $6.1 million in secondary school welding and technical program supports and facilitated an additional $11.7 million in co-investments from industry and education partners. Even with this level of support, current funding only allows us to meet roughly 30 per cent of requests from schools across Canada.

We encourage organizations in sectors that rely on welding, fabrication, engineering, and advanced manufacturing to support the future workforce. By contributing equipment, consumables, or financial support, industry partners can help level-set welding education nationwide and ensure students are trained to the standards your workforce needs to thrive.

Submitting an Assessment Application is the First Step

Applying is simple and educator friendly. Technical educators can submit an assessment application, which a CWB Foundation Technical Education Specialist will review. From there, successful applicants will receive personalized recommendations based on their program's needs. Approved schools will receive funding and expert support to enhance their welding programs.

Educators are encouraged to apply early, as annual funding is limited and not guaranteed. The deadline to submit applications for the 2025-2026 intake cycle is March 31, 2026.

For more details and to apply, please visit:

https://www.cwbweldingfoundation.org/programs/equipment-and-technology-advancement-program.

About the CWB Foundation

The CWB Foundation is a national charitable organization dedicated to advancing skilled trades careers, including welding and materials joining. Committed to preparing the future workforce and fostering inclusivity, we collaborate with partners to support the demand for qualified professionals, contributing to North America's economic prosperity.

Our mission is to forge partnerships between industry, education, and government, empowering individuals to pursue careers in the skilled trades. Through innovative programs, we reduce barriers and promote awareness and access to career exploration, regardless of identity factors or social and financial status.

