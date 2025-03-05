OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The early years of life are critical to the development and future well-being of children. High-quality, inclusive early learning and child care programs for children in official language minority communities help them build a strong sense of identity, while enabling parents and families to participate in their culture.

Today, Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence, along with Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier, on behalf of the Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, announced over $60 million in funding for two initiatives that support early learning and child care initiatives in Francophone minority communities.

The Commission nationale des parents francophones (CNPF) is receiving $47.7 million in new funding to create a network of early learning and child care stakeholders that will support cross-sectoral coordination in the implementation of specific initiatives for Francophone minority communities across Canada. Through partnerships, the network will provide funding for the implementation of specific initiatives that will improve access to quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive early learning and child care services and programs for children and families in Francophone minority communities, while helping to build Francophone cultural identity and supporting the French-speaking workforce in the sector.

The Association des collèges et universités de la francophonie canadienne (ACUFC) is receiving $16.3 million to expand and continue the development of initial, continuous and specialized training programs for early childhood educators in Francophone minority communities. The ACUFC will fund initiatives that aim to address challenges facing the early childhood sector, strengthen the skills of early childhood educators and promote the profession while supporting access to high quality child care for children and their families in Francophone minority communities.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with experts, communities and provinces and territories to ensure early learning and child care is fully inclusive of the needs of all children, including children in official language minority communities.

"Francophone kids deserve to learn in French, wherever they live. Language is a big part of a child's identity and connection to their culture. We will always support Francophone parents and make the necessary investments in child care to support their families and their Francophone minority communities."

– The Honourable Jenna Sudds Minister of Families, Children and Social Development,

"Supporting francophone minority communities across Canada remains a top priority of this government. In a community as bilingual as Ottawa, where the French language is an important part of our collective identity, these significant investments will support families and children by providing many new initiatives and training of francophone early childhood educators to provide greater access to high quality childcare for francophone families in Ottawa and Orléans."

– Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence

"My children are receiving their education in French. I know from personal experience that quality early learning is essential to a child's development and the strength of our communities. This investment expands access to inclusive child care in Francophone minority communities, empowering children with a strong cultural identity, supporting families, and ensuring the French language thrives for generations to come."

– Yasir Naqvi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Access to high-quality child care is a major economic lever that facilitates parents' participation in the work force. In a bilingual country like Canada, it is essential that these services be offered in both official languages. By investing in French-language child care services, including training for early childhood educators, we are strengthening the linguistic security of official language minority communities while helping more bilingual Canadians enter the labour market."

– The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages

"This funding is a significant step forward for Francophone minority families. It will help strengthen, maintain and develop high-quality child care services, which will give children better access to early childhood education in French."

– Gillian Anderson, president, Commission nationale des parents francophones

"The Association des collèges et universités de la francophonie canadienne is pleased to continue building on its recent success in training and capacity building for early childhood educators through this support from the Government of Canada. We will bring together institutions that offer college training, as well as other partners, for projects that increase access to initial and ongoing professional training in early childhood. We will also hold activities that aim to recognize the work of specialists in early childhood education and develop research capacity in this field. This funding will provide us with the tools to work together to address the shortage of qualified workers in early childhood education in Francophone minority communities."

– Martin Normand, president and director general, Association des collèges et universités de la francophonie canadienne

Most funding for both early learning and child care initiatives is part of the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration , which reaffirms the Government of Canada's commitment to the protection and promotion of Canada's two official languages, the preservation of French, and the vitality of our official language minority communities. A portion of the investment announced today also includes ongoing and permanent funding from the 2018–2023 Action Plan for Official Languages: Investing in Our Future.

, which reaffirms the Government of commitment to the protection and promotion of two official languages, the preservation of French, and the vitality of our official language minority communities. A portion of the investment announced today also includes ongoing and permanent funding from the The CNFP is composed of 12 provincial and territorial parent associations across the country (except Québec) and aims to support parents from Francophone minority communities throughout the continuum of educations service, including childhood development. It also supports its member association in establishing relationship with provincial and territorial governments for the provision of early learning and child care services in Francophone minority communities.

The ACUFC is made up of 22 colleges and universities of the Canadian Francophonie and successfully implemented the initial training and capacity building initiative for early childhood educators under the 2018–2023 Action Plan for Official Languages: Investing in Our Future.

