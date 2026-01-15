TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the expansion of its core equity fund suite with a new global equity strategy, Franklin Global Core Equity Fund. This suite of Canadian, U.S., global and international funds are among the lowest-cost funds in their peer group and designed to be used as core building blocks in a portfolio.

"Franklin Global Core Equity Fund is a cost-effective solution that addresses growing demand from advisors and investors," said Dennis Tew, head of Sales, Franklin Templeton Canada. "The core equity funds are designed to be an essential building block in a portfolio. They aim to provide more consistent outperformance, all at a very low cost."

Global equity has been one of the best-selling asset classes in Canada in recent years. As of November 30, 2025, Canadian-held global equity mutual funds and ETFs reported total AUM of $312 billion, making it the second-largest equity asset class in the country and an important part of investor portfolios.1

The series available for the Franklin Core Equity suite are:

Franklin Canadian Core Equity Fund - A, F, O and ETF series

Franklin U.S. Core Equity Fund - A, F, O and ETF series

Franklin Global Core Equity Fund - A, F and O series

Franklin International Core Equity Fund - A, F, O and ETF series

The core equity funds were launched in 2019 as building blocks for Franklin Templeton's multi asset portfolios and, as of December 31, 2025, have approximately $2 billion in AUM.

"The core equity funds use five factors--Quality, Value, Momentum, Alternative, and Conviction--and have been shown to deliver excess returns over time. Each factor plays a distinct role, and together create a diversified, balanced source of alpha while controlling benchmark relative risks," said Michael Greenberg, SVP, head of Americas Portfolio Management, Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions.2 "The conviction factor allows us to draw on depth of global equity expertise that we have across the firm. It's what makes our fund unique and different than competing offerings."

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton is a trusted investment partner, delivering tailored solutions that align with clients' strategic goals. With deep portfolio management expertise across public and private markets, we combine investment excellence with cutting-edge technology. Since our founding in 1947, we have empowered clients through strategic partnership, forward-looking insights, and continuous innovation – providing the tools and resources to navigate change and capture opportunity. Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN]

In Canada, Franklin Templeton operates as Franklin Templeton Canada, a business name used by Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. To learn more, visit franklintempleton.ca and follow us on LinkedIn.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Investors should carefully consider a mutual fund and ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The simplified prospectus and fund fact/ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the simplified prospectus and fund fact/ETF facts document carefully before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.

1. Securities and Investment Management Association 2. Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions is a business name used by Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

Contact

Franklin Templeton

1 (800) 387 0830

Website: franklintempleton.ca

Copyright © 2026. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

Franklin Templeton Canada, Media Relations: Sarah Kingdon (416) 957 6191, [email protected]; Keith Damsell (647) 338 2667, [email protected]