TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the estimated December 2025 cash distributions and the annual reinvested distributions for its ETFs and ETF series of mutual funds available to Canadian investors.

Estimated December 2025 Cash Distributions

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of December 30, 2025, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on January 8, 2026.


Fund Name




Ticker




Type

  Estimated Cash
Distribution
Per Unit
($)

Payment
Frequency

Franklin Core ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

CBL

Active

0.158309

Quarterly

Franklin Conservative Income ETF Portfolio  – ETF Series

CNV

Active

0.175401

Quarterly

Franklin All-Equity ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

EQY

Active

0.130796

Quarterly

Franklin Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series

FBGO

Active

0.110962

Monthly

Franklin ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series

FCII

Active

0.024175

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Core Equity Fund – ETF Series

FCRC

Active

0.526623

Annually

Franklin International Core Equity Fund – ETF Series

FCRI

Active

0.637857

Annually

Franklin U.S. Core Equity Fund – ETF Series

FCRU

Active

0.225879

Annually

Franklin ClearBridge International Growth Fund – ETF Series

FCSI

Active

0.235443

Annually

Franklin U.S. Quality Moat Dividend Index ETF

FDIV

Passive

0.105341

Quarterly

Franklin Global Growth Fund – ETF Series

FGGE

Active

0.000000

Annually

Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series

FGOV

Active

0.081534

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FHIS

Active

0.058836

Monthly

 Franklin FTSE India Index ETF

FID

Passive

0.106270

Semi-Annually

Franklin Innovation Fund – ETF Series

FINO

Active

0.000000

Annually

Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF

FLAM

Passive

0.176516

Quarterly

Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

FLCD

Passive

0.264991

Quarterly

Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCI

Active

0.071855

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCP

Active

0.088025

Monthly

Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

FLEM

Passive

0.226854

Semi-Annually

Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLGA

Active

0.047119

Monthly

Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF

FLJA

Passive

0.219234

Semi-Annually

Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLSD

Active

0.079567

Monthly

Franklin International Equity Index ETF

FLUR

Passive

0.337449

Semi-Annually

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

FLUS

Smart Beta

0.126625

Quarterly

Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVC

Passive

0.000000

Monthly

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVI

Passive

0.074241

Quarterly

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVU

Passive

0.062472

Monthly

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

FMID

Smart Beta

0.080716

Quarterly

Franklin Growth ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

GRO

Active

0.144316

Quarterly

Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions

The estimated annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, will not be paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective ETF. The additional ETF units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the outstanding units and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the annual reinvested distribution. The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, are expected to be capital gains in nature for each of the ETFs.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record on December 30, 2025, will receive a per-unit reinvested distribution payable in Canadian dollars on January 8, 2026.

Fund Name

Ticker

Type

Estimated
Annual
Reinvested
Distribution Per
Unit
($)

Franklin Core ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

CBL

Active

0.009452

Franklin Conservative Income ETF Portfolio  – ETF Series

CNV

Active

0.000000

Franklin All-Equity ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

EQY

Active

0.060083

Franklin Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series

FBGO

Active

0.000000

Franklin ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series

FCII

Active

0.000000

Franklin Canadian Core Equity Fund – ETF Series

FCRC

Active

0.524218

Franklin International Core Equity Fund – ETF Series

FCRI

Active

1.140836

Franklin U.S. Core Equity Fund – ETF Series

FCRU

Active

1.659201

Franklin ClearBridge International Growth Fund – ETF Series

FCSI

Active

0.000000

Franklin U.S. Quality Moat Dividend Index ETF

FDIV

Passive

0.001277

Franklin Global Growth Fund – ETF Series

FGGE

Active

0.966817

Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series

FGOV

Active

0.000000

Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FHIS

Active

0.017815

 Franklin FTSE India Index ETF

FID

Passive

0.000000

Franklin Innovation Fund – ETF Series

FINO

Active

0.000000

Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF

FLAM

Passive

0.000000

Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

FLCD

Passive

0.000000

Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCI

Active

0.000000

Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCP

Active

0.000000

Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

FLEM

Passive

0.000000

Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLGA

Active

0.000000

Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF

FLJA

Passive

0.000000

Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLSD

Active

0.000000

Franklin International Equity Index ETF

FLUR

Passive

0.229387

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

FLUS

Smart Beta

1.752915

Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVC

Passive

0.177580

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVI

Passive

0.162434

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVU

Passive

0.188881

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

FMID

Smart Beta

0.000000

Franklin Growth ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

GRO

Active

0.000000

If there are any changes to these year-end distribution amounts, the final amounts will be announced on December 30, 2025. The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026.

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and US$1.67 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2025. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs and ETF series. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's and ETF series' investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs and ETF series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below their net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF and ETF series expenses will reduce returns. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

