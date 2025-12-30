TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the final December 2025 cash distributions and the annual reinvested distributions for its ETFs and ETF series of mutual funds available to Canadian investors. This is an update to the estimated December 2025 cash distributions and annual reinvested distributions previously announced on December 19, 2025.

Final December 2025 Cash Distributions

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of December 30, 2025, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable in Canadian dollars on January 8, 2026.



Fund Name





Ticker





Type Final Cash

Distribution Per Unit ($) Payment

Frequency Franklin Core ETF Portfolio – ETF Series CBL Active 0.158309 Quarterly Franklin Conservative Income ETF Portfolio – ETF Series CNV Active 0.175401 Quarterly Franklin All-Equity ETF Portfolio – ETF Series EQY Active 0.130796 Quarterly Franklin Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series FBGO Active 0.110962 Monthly Franklin ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series FCII Active 0.022449 Monthly Franklin Canadian Core Equity Fund – ETF Series FCRC Active 0.526623 Annually Franklin International Core Equity Fund – ETF Series FCRI Active 0.637857 Annually Franklin U.S. Core Equity Fund – ETF Series FCRU Active 0.225879 Annually Franklin ClearBridge International Growth Fund – ETF Series FCSI Active 0.235443 Annually Franklin U.S. Quality Moat Dividend Index ETF FDIV Passive 0.119736 Quarterly Franklin Global Growth Fund – ETF Series FGGE Active 0.000000 Annually Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series FGOV Active 0.081534 Monthly Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series FHIS Active 0.057589 Monthly Franklin FTSE India Index ETF FID Passive 0.056917 Semi-Annually Franklin Innovation Fund – ETF Series FINO Active 0.000000 Annually Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF FLAM Passive 0.178722 Quarterly Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF FLCD Passive 0.264991 Quarterly Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCI Active 0.071855 Monthly Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCP Active 0.088025 Monthly Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF FLEM Passive 0.204168 Semi-Annually Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series FLGA Active 0.047448 Monthly Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF FLJA Passive 0.219234 Semi-Annually Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series FLSD Active 0.079567 Monthly Franklin International Equity Index ETF FLUR Passive 0.341328 Semi-Annually Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF FLUS Smart Beta 0.120294 Quarterly Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVC Passive 0.000000 Monthly Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVI Passive 0.072982 Quarterly Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVU Passive 0.062472 Monthly Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF FMID Smart Beta 0.096859 Quarterly Franklin Growth ETF Portfolio – ETF Series GRO Active 0.144316 Quarterly

Final Annual Reinvested Distributions

The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, will not be paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective ETF. The additional ETF units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the outstanding units and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the annual reinvested distribution. The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, are expected to be capital gains in nature for each of the ETFs.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record on December 30, 2025, will receive a per-unit reinvested distribution payable in Canadian dollars on January 8, 2026.

Fund Name Ticker Type Final Annual

Reinvested

Distribution Per Unit

($) Franklin Core ETF Portfolio – ETF Series CBL Active 0.009452 Franklin Conservative Income ETF Portfolio – ETF Series CNV Active 0.000000 Franklin All-Equity ETF Portfolio – ETF Series EQY Active 0.060083 Franklin Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series FBGO Active 0.000000 Franklin ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series FCII Active 0.000000 Franklin Canadian Core Equity Fund – ETF Series FCRC Active 0.524218 Franklin International Core Equity Fund – ETF Series FCRI Active 1.140836 Franklin U.S. Core Equity Fund – ETF Series FCRU Active 1.659201 Franklin ClearBridge International Growth Fund – ETF Series FCSI Active 0.000000 Franklin U.S. Quality Moat Dividend Index ETF FDIV Passive 0.086977 Franklin Global Growth Fund – ETF Series FGGE Active 0.966817 Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series FGOV Active 0.000000 Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series FHIS Active 0.017438 Franklin FTSE India Index ETF FID Passive 0.000000 Franklin Innovation Fund – ETF Series FINO Active 0.000000 Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF FLAM Passive 0.000000 Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF FLCD Passive 0.000000 Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCI Active 0.000000 Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCP Active 0.000000 Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF FLEM Passive 0.000000 Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series FLGA Active 0.000000 Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF FLJA Passive 0.000000 Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series FLSD Active 0.000000 Franklin International Equity Index ETF FLUR Passive 0.232024 Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF FLUS Smart Beta 1.665269 Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVC Passive 0.177580 Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVI Passive 0.159681 Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVU Passive 0.188881 Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF FMID Smart Beta 0.000000 Franklin Growth ETF Portfolio – ETF Series GRO Active 0.000000

The taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026.

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and US$1.67 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2025. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs and ETF series. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's and ETF series' investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs and ETF series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below their net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF and ETF series expenses will reduce returns. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Contact

Franklin Templeton

1-800-387-0830

Copyright © 2025. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

Franklin Templeton Canada, Media Relations: Keith Damsell (647) 338 2667, [email protected]; Website: www.franklintempleton.ca