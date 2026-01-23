News provided byFranklin Templeton Investments Corp.
Jan 23, 2026, 16:05 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced cash distributions for certain ETFs and ETF series of mutual funds available to Canadian investors.
As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of January 30, 2026, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on February 9, 2026.
|
Fund Name
|
Ticker
|
Type
|
Cash Distribution
|
Payment Frequency
|
Franklin Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series
|
FBGO
|
Active
|
0.084458
|
Monthly
|
Franklin ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series
|
FCII
|
Active
|
0.166621
|
Monthly
|
Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
FGOV
|
Active
|
0.053797
|
Monthly
|
Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
FHIS
|
Active
|
0.062378
|
Monthly
|
Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
FLCI
|
Active
|
0.063379
|
Monthly
|
Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
FLCP
|
Active
|
0.050785
|
Monthly
|
Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
FLGA
|
Active
|
0.046164
|
Monthly
|
Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
FLSD
|
Active
|
0.051607
|
Monthly
|
Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
|
FLVC
|
Passive
|
0.052546
|
Monthly
|
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
|
FLVU
|
Passive
|
0.048319
|
Monthly
Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.
About Franklin Templeton
Franklin Templeton is a trusted investment partner, delivering tailored solutions that align with clients' strategic goals. With deep portfolio management expertise across public and private markets, we combine investment excellence with cutting-edge technology. Since our founding in 1947, we have empowered clients through strategic partnership, forward-looking insights, and continuous innovation – providing the tools and resources to navigate change and capture opportunity. Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN]
In Canada, Franklin Templeton operates as Franklin Templeton Canada, a business name used by Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. To learn more, visit franklintempleton.ca and follow us on LinkedIn.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Investors should carefully consider a mutual fund and ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The simplified prospectus and fund fact/ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the simplified prospectus and fund fact/ETF facts document carefully before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.
Copyright © 2026. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.
Contact
Franklin Templeton
1 (800) 387 0830 Website: franklintempleton.ca
SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.
Franklin Templeton Canada, Media Relations: Sarah Kingdon, (416) 957 6191, [email protected]; Keith Damsell, (647) 338 2667, [email protected]
Share this article