TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity"), one of Canada's top investment management firms, today launched new investment products available to Canadian financial advisors and investors - Fidelity Multi-Asset Innovation Fund, Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF/ETF Fund and Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF/ETF Fund.

"In today's uncertain times, Canadian financial advisors and investors are looking for more stability to help them achieve their investing and life goals − balanced funds are an ideal solution for this. Moreover, investors are looking to invest with managers that have the experience and global resources to navigate and capitalize on the constant changes all around us", said Kelly Creelman, Senior Vice President, Products & Marketing. "With today's launch of Fidelity's new products, we are meeting demand by offering advisors and investors convenient ways that can help them grow their savings in a balanced manner."

Fidelity Multi-Asset Innovation Fund

Fidelity Multi-Asset Innovation Fund harnesses the experience of renowned portfolio managers Mark Schmehl, Jeff Moore and Michael Plage. This new fund leverages the vast research resources of Fidelity that span across asset classes and the globe. This global balanced mandate aims to achieve a high total investment return by investing primarily in, or providing exposure to, a mix of equity and an expansive set of fixed income securities of U.S. and other issuers from around the world.

"Mark Schmehl's strong historical track record in equities coupled with the fixed income investing acumen of Jeff Moore and Michael Plage form the basis of the new Fidelity Multi-Asset Innovation Fund, "said Creelman. "By bringing Mark's focus on positive change and Jeff's and Michael's focus on income and risk mitigation, this Fund can serve as a core holding for advisors and investors aiming for strong risk-adjusted returns with lower volatility."

When investing in equity securities, portfolio manager Mark Schmehl seeks to identify companies that are positioned to benefit from innovative emerging technologies or business models. On the fixed income side, portfolio managers Jeff Moore and Michael Plage aim to generate income while focusing on mitigating risk through investing in global investment grade bonds, higher yielding lower quality fixed income securities and more.

Fidelity All-in-One ETFs

Fidelity All-in-One ETFs are a convenient and cost-efficient one-ticket solution for advisors and investors looking for exposure to a globally-diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds. These ETFs, sub-advised by Geode Capital Management LLC, will provide broad market exposure that goes beyond a passive approach, by harnessing the power of Fidelity Factor ETFs and Fidelity's systematic and active fixed income management. We have combined the best features of an ETF - choice, simplicity, and cost - with the attraction of professional management. The Fidelity All-in-One ETFs are designed with strategic asset allocation and portfolio rebalancing with indirect management fees from the underlying ETFs. These funds are expected to begin trading on the NEO Exchange effective January 26, 2021. They are also available in mutual fund versions.

Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF (FBAL) aims to achieve capital growth through total returns by using a strategic allocation approach. It invests primarily in underlying Fidelity ETFs that provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of global equity and fixed income securities. It generally follows a neutral mix of 60% global equity securities and 40% global fixed income securities.

Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF (FGRO) seeks capital growth through a strategic allocation approach with generally more emphasis on equities. It invests primarily in underlying Fidelity ETFs that provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of global equity and fixed income securities. It generally follows a neutral mix of 85% global equity securities and 15% global fixed income securities.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $175 billion in assets under management (as at January 19, 2021) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

