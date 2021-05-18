TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, one of Canada's top investment management firms, today launched the Fidelity Climate LeadershipTM Funds - a suite of climate-focused investment products designed to benefit from opportunities associated with a global transition to low carbon economy over the long term.

"As climate related issues reshape the global financial landscape by creating both long-term risks and opportunities, financial advisors and investors are increasingly asking for actively-managed investment vehicles that aim to capitalize on this secular trend," said Kelly Creelman, Senior Vice President, Products.

"A focus on the global transition to a low carbon economy has the potential to offer attractive returns, and we are pleased to expand choice in our product line up by offering Fidelity Climate LeadershipTM Funds."

Fidelity Climate LeadershipTM Funds are positioned to benefit from the global transition to a low carbon economy that can potentially drive growth for decades and leverage Fidelity's renowned active investment approach and deep global fundamental research network. The portfolio managers are supported by insights from a dedicated Sustainable Investing Team as well as Fidelity's proprietary Sustainability Ratings framework.

These new funds are designed to provide specific benefits for investors including:

Long-term investment opportunity: Decarbonization is a multi-decade secular trend that could potentially drive global growth for decades to come. Governments and corporations are expected to invest trillions of dollars to support efforts on decarbonization, creating opportunities and economic growth. [Source: OECD, Global commission on the economy and the climate. Energy and climate intelligence unit. Vivid Economics.]

Decarbonization is a multi-decade secular trend that could potentially drive global growth for decades to come. Governments and corporations are expected to invest trillions of dollars to support efforts on decarbonization, creating opportunities and economic growth. [Source: OECD, Global commission on the economy and the climate. Energy and climate intelligence unit. Vivid Economics.] Risk management: Climate change and decarbonization create additional investment risks, including increased regulation, disruptive technologies and stranded assets. The Fidelity Climate Leadership TM Funds are designed to reduce these risks, and benefit from opportunities created by this global trend.

Climate change and decarbonization create additional investment risks, including increased regulation, disruptive technologies and stranded assets. The Fidelity Climate Leadership Funds are designed to reduce these risks, and benefit from opportunities created by this global trend. Drive positive change: Investors and asset managers can play a role in driving positive change by engaging with companies to encourage them to reduce carbon emissions and help them better manage climate-related risks to support long-term value creation.

Fidelity Climate Leadership FundTM is a best-ideas global equity strategy designed to reduce the risks and benefit from opportunities created by the global transition to a low carbon economy. It aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in companies that are believed to be climate leaders, climate solutions providers or climate reformers. Fidelity Climate Leadership FundTM is managed by portfolio manager Hugo Lavallée.

Fidelity Climate Leadership Bond FundTM is a global corporate bond strategy, primarily investment grade, which aims to reduce the risks and benefit from opportunities created by the global transition to a low carbon economy. The fund also aims to achieve a significant reduction in current and future carbon emissions relative to its benchmark. It is a diversified portfolio with similar risk characteristics to the global corporate bond universe which targets active returns relative to the broad global corporate bond market. Fidelity Climate Leadership Bond FundTM is managed by portfolio managers Kris Atkinson and Sajiv Vaid.

Fidelity Climate Leadership Balanced FundTM is a blend of 60% Fidelity Climate Leadership FundTM and 40% Fidelity Climate Leadership Bond FundTM. It is a globally diversified balanced solution designed to reduce the risks and benefit from opportunities created by the global transition to a low carbon economy. It has a strategic allocation of 60% equities and 40% fixed income, through these underlying funds, and offers exposure to experienced portfolio managers.

For more information on Fidelity Mutual Funds, visit www.fidelity.ca.

Hugo Lavallée

Portfolio Manager, Fidelity Climate Leadership FundTM

Hugo Lavallée is a Portfolio Manager at Fidelity Investments. He also manages Fidelity Canadian Opportunities Fund, Fidelity Greater Canada Fund and is a co-lead portfolio manager on Fidelity Canadian Asset Allocation Fund.

Hugo joined the Fidelity Investments organization in 2002 as a research analyst responsible for analyzing companies in the Canadian technology hardware industry and the paper and forest, gold, precious metals, minerals and technology software industries.

Hugo graduated with first-class honours from the McGill commerce program in 2002, specializing in economics and finance.

Kris Atkinson

Portfolio Manager, Fidelity Climate Leadership Bond FundTM

Kris Atkinson is a Portfolio Manager at FIL Limited (Fidelity International). He also manages a number of other fixed income funds and strategies, including Fidelity Sustainable Reduced Carbon Bond Fund, which are not available to Canadian investors.

Kris joined the Fidelity Investments organization in 2000 as a research associate, became a credit analyst in 2001 and was promoted to a senior credit analyst position in 2010. During this time, he covered a variety of sectors across investment grade, high yield and emerging markets including European utilities, consumer/retail, pharmaceutical, global energy and basic materials. He became a Portfolio Manager in 2013 and is a key member of Fidelity's Core Investment Grade strategy team.

Before joining Fidelity, Kris worked for Lexecon, a consultancy subsequently acquired by Charles River Associates. Kris has an MA in economics from the University of Cambridge.

Sajiv Vaid

Portfolio Manager, Fidelity Climate Leadership Bond FundTM

Sajiv Vaid is a Portfolio Manager at Fidelity International.

Sajiv Vaid joined the Fidelity Investments organization in 2015 and is currently a Portfolio Manager. He manages a number of other fixed income funds and strategies, including Fidelity Sustainable Reduced Carbon Bond Fund, which are not available to Canadian investors. Sajiv is a key member of Fidelity's Sterling Investment Grade strategy team.

In 2001, he joined Royal London Asset Management, where he managed their flagship retail and institutional corporate bond funds. After graduation, Sajiv joined Gerrard Group (1994–1997) as a trainee bond fund manager, joining Fuji Investments as a fully-fledged bond fund manager in 1997, where he managed global fixed income portfolios.

Sajiv graduated from the University of Hull in 1991 in economic and social history and holds an MA in modern international studies from the University of Leeds.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $182 billion in assets under management (as at May 14, 2021) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the mutual fund's or ETF's prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently, and investors may experience a gain or a loss. Past performance may not be repeated.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.fidelity.ca

