MONCTON, NB, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Smart grids — electrical grids that make better use of existing generation, transmission and distribution assets to provide a higher quality of service to customers — result in more dynamic and flexible electricity systems and safer delivery of power while reducing emissions and creating and maintaining good middle-class jobs for Canadians.



Today, Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, attended the Energy Innovation Forum's Smart Grids Conference in Moncton, New Brunswick, and announced the launch of a smart grid call for proposals.



Funded through Canada's Energy Innovation Program , projects selected through this call will provide support to the key technology, market and regulatory innovations that address barriers to scale pilot projects into grid-wide deployments.



The intended results of this call include significant improvements to enhancing grid reliability, resiliency and flexibility; energy affordability; enabling greenhouse gas emission reductions; and creating market conditions that are more favourable to scaling successful innovations.



The two areas of focus offered through this call are:

Demonstration : Funding will support projects that accelerate grid modernization, address market gaps with business solutions, improve customer accessibility of grid integrated solutions and lower emissions. Open to applicants until January 10, 2024 .

: Funding will support projects that accelerate grid modernization, address market gaps with business solutions, improve customer accessibility of grid integrated solutions and lower emissions. Open to applicants until . Regulatory Innovation Capacity Building: Funding will support projects with activities that promote cooperation and information sharing, enable the creation and adoption of innovative approaches for the economic regulation of electricity systems, and create the conditions for meaningful participation and engagement in the electricity regulatory ecosystem. Open to applicants until January 31, 2024 .

Successful applicants for demonstration projects could each receive up to 50 percent of total eligible project costs with a maximum funding contribution of up to $6 million. For regulatory innovation projects, up to 75 percent of total eligible project costs may be covered, with a maximum funding contribution of up to $1.5 million. Additional details on eligibility are available in the applicant guides.



This call is another step the Government of Canada is taking to to fight climate change. Canada will continue to invest in the most innovative technologies that will provide sustainable jobs and economic growth while supporting our climate goals.

Quotes

"Canadians deserve affordable, flexible and efficient electricity grids to power their homes and workplaces. That is why the Government of Canada is investing in more dynamic and flexible electricity systems and safer delivery of power while reducing emissions and creating and maintaining good middle-class jobs for Canadians."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"I am pleased to announce this new call for proposals. Smart grid investments optimize the use of existing electricity system assets — supporting a 'use what you already have' and 'doing more with less' approach. Smart grid solutions offer lower-cost pathways to realizing net-zero goals, promoting customer choice, experience and affordability."

Julie Dabrusin

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and MP for Toronto–Danforth

Quick Facts

Budget 2023 provided $3 billion over 13 years for Natural Resources Canada's recapitalization and expansion of the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program to support clean energy projects in local and Indigenous communities, renew the Smart Grid Program under the Energy Innovation Program and support Canadian offshore wind power.

Related Information

