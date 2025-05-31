OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2025 /CNW/ - At a pivotal moment for Canada's economy and communities, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) has released The Future of Rural Canada—a bold roadmap to unlock the full potential of rural communities as essential partners in national prosperity. As global uncertainty reshapes economic priorities, rural leaders are ready to drive solutions that diversify trade, strengthen local infrastructure, and build a more resilient, inclusive economy for all Canadians.

Rural Canada is a cornerstone of national prosperity—rich in resources, innovation, and untapped potential. With modern infrastructure, reliable connectivity, and updated fiscal tools, rural communities are ready to drive growth in critical sectors and expand Canada's global trade footprint. But unlocking this potential requires a renewed, results-driven partnership across all orders of government—because when rural communities thrive, the entire country moves forward.

"FCM is proud to present its vision of Canada's future, and how this can achieve safer and more resilient communities with all orders of government working hand in hand," said Neal Comeau, Chair of FCM's Rural Forum. "This report contains the missing key to unlock long-term prosperity, thanks to the work of dedicated municipal elected officials across the country."

As the federal government begins a new mandate, the report highlights key challenges— such as public safety, aging infrastructure, and major gaps in digital connectivity—and offers practical solutions to help rural communities thrive.

Key recommendations include:

Expanding broadband and cellular service to meet the needs of the 21 st Century rural economy.

Century rural economy. Strengthening partnerships with rural municipalities is key to ensuring federal infrastructure programs reflect rural realities—unlocking economic potential and improving access to markets across the country.

Elevating rural policing and reforming the bail system through intergovernmental collaboration is essential to ensuring safer, more resilient communities across Canada .

. Grow rural housing supply by empowering municipalities through a renewed federal-municipal partnership that aligns tools and infrastructure to deliver results.

Advance climate resilience by partnering with rural municipalities to strengthen infrastructure, protect communities, and support long-term sustainability.

Recognizing all communities, including rural and urban areas, as essential partners in delivering national priorities, alongside provincial and territorial governments.

This is the first national rural report of its kind in seven years — grounded in the voices of rural leaders from coast to coast to coast. It calls on the federal government to work with rural municipalities through a National Prosperity Partnership to unlock rural economic potential, fully connect communities with reliable internet and cellular service, and ensure safety and strength in every corner of the country.

As Canada modernizes how municipalities are funded, rural realities must be front and centre. A renewed fiscal framework must deliver equitable support for all communities—because rural Canada is not just part of the solution, it's essential to building a stronger, more resilient future for everyone.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities is the national voice of municipal governments, with more than 2,000 members representing more than 92 percent of the Canadian population.

