New exhibition explores Canada's history of keeping its busy skies safe

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Visitors to the Canada Aviation and Space Museum can now discover if they have what it takes to manage air traffic in our skies in a new exhibit Eyes on the Skies: Managing Air Traffic in Canada. Developed in collaboration with NAV CANADA, the exhibit delves into the rapid evolution of air traffic management, exploring the systems, people, and technologies that keep Canada's skies safe.

Through a variety of highly interactive experiences that test visitors' skills, and a mix of historical and contemporary content, Eyes on the Skies will expose visitors to Canada's air navigation system and how air traffic is managed safely and efficiently – a critical role of the aviation industry.

Eyes on the Skies demystifies complex ideas – from the impacts of gender and language to how radar works. It highlights people central to managing air traffic in Canada and explores how navigation systems, procedures and technologies have evolved over the decades. Drawing links to their own experiences as passengers, visitors will learn through play, strong visual and audiovisual experiences.

In addition, an Eyes on the Skies travelling exhibit has hit the road to visit museums from coast to coast to coast to allow Canadians across the country to discover the important contributions we have made – and continue to make – to managing air traffic.

Media are invited to tour the Eyes in the Skies exhibition at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum on Monday, November 1, 2021 between 12 pm and 3 pm.

"Eyes on the Skies highlights this complex aspect of aviation with engaging and fun interactives. It's a snapshot into the vital contributions that Canadians have made to air navigation, including managing Canada's 18 million square kilometres of airspace to ensure the safety of our skies."

- Chris Kitzan, Director General of Canada Aviation and Space Museum

"While honouring the men and women who make Canada's air navigation service among the safest in the world, Eyes on the Skies offers a window into a part of the aviation industry not seen by most Canadians. Our industry is evolving rapidly, and we hope this new exhibit inspires some to consider new career paths to help shape Canada's future aviation story."

-Raymond Bohn, President and CEO of NAV CANADA

About the Canada Aviation and Space Museum

One of three museums under Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum is aptly located at Ottawa's historic Rockcliffe Airport, which previously functioned as a former military air base. The museum takes visitors on a journey through Canada's aviation and space history — from the early days of flight to the future of space exploration. Spanning 1909 to the present day, the museum focuses on aviation in Canada within an international context. As Canada's contribution to aviation expanded to include aerospace technology, the museum's collection and mandate grew to include space flight. The collection itself consists of more than 130 aircraft and artifacts (propellers, engines) from both civil and military service. The most extensive aviation collection in Canada, it is also considered one of the finest aviation museums in the world.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace. The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

