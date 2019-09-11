New Executive Roles at Yellow Pages Limited

MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) ("YP" or the "Company") today announced new executive roles.

Sherilyn King has been appointed to the position of corporate Vice President of Sales and Customer Service. Sherilyn has joined the company's executive management team and is reporting directly to David A. Eckert, YP's CEO. For 22 years, Ms. King has served in roles of increasing responsibility in YP's sales organization.

Steve Smith has been appointed Senior Advisor for Profitable Growth, transitioning from SVP of Profitable Growth.

Dany Paradis has left the Company.

"We thank Dany for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Mr. Eckert. "And we could not be more pleased to welcome Sherilyn to the executive management team in this important role. Sherilyn has overseen the recent improvements in 'bending the revenue curve,' and her elevation and the broadening of her responsibilities will help us maximize our revenue performance."

About Yellow Pages Limited

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411.ca and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, Canada411 and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca.

