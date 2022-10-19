MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - François Gagnon, Director General and CEO of École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Eric Bosco, a seasoned administrator and builder in the field of research and technology, as Director in charge of establishing a new Institute at ÉTS to focus on the circular built environment.

Quotes

Eric Bosco (CNW Group/École de technologie supérieure)

"We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Bosco to our leadership team. This position was tailored to meet the ambitions of ÉTS and its partners and their commitment to researching a transition to resilient and sustainable infrastructure. Mr. Bosco was the perfect candidate. He is a visionary entrepreneur who understands the value and benefits of collaboration between business and research. His previous mandates, including his time at Mitacs, have allowed him to forge numerous partnerships with governments, academia and industry, always with a strategic focus on promoting innovation. The arrival of Eric Bosco will support ÉTS as it aspires to become a North American leader in the circular economy.", said François Gagnon.

"For me, the choice to join the ÉTS management team was a natural one. My recent involvement in the funding of cutting-edge research, innovation and technology, as well as my deeply held conviction that research must serve humans and help them overcome the challenges facing society, were important factors that drew me to ÉTS. The creation of a new institute with the mission to seek technological solutions to climate challenges excites me. It is with great enthusiasm that I intend to rise to this challenge.", said Eric Bosco.

Entrepreneur, business leader and innovative manager

Eric Bosco has over 15 years of experience supporting the growth of companies through research and development. A thought-leader and entrepreneur in the high-tech space, he has provided strategic counsel to the innovation ecosystem, while cultivating a network of top talent in academia, industry and government.

As a pioneer in his field, his understanding of the importance of academic research to the growth of commercial enterprises led him to join Mitacs, where he worked closely with government, academia and the private sector to promote innovation.

An entrepreneur, business leader and former head of business development and partnerships at Mitacs, he also founded XYZ Imaging Inc., a start-up he grew to become a global leader and innovator in the use of holography within the 3D imaging industry.

An Institute for a Circular Built Environment

In line with ÉTS' strategic research plan and its goal of meeting the overarching needs of industry partners, government authorities and the community, the idea of an institute quickly became a priority for ÉTS' Research and Partnerships Executive Branch. This institute will optimize the supervision and financing of research on the Circular Economy at ÉTS, and its knowledge will make room for collaboration with businesses, which are essential partners in the success of the project, as well as with public and governmental organizations, many of which already support the school's circular economy research.

With the presence of the Center for Intersectoral Studies and Research on Circular Economy (CERIEC), ÉTS is well on its way to becoming a key partner in initiating and implementing best practices in engineering and the circular economy in Canada.

SOURCE École de technologie supérieure

For further information: Olivier Audet, Department of Public Affairs and Government Relations