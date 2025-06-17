MONTREAL, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - For the launch of the QUANTUM NOW event, taking place in Montreal on June 18 and 19, the École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) is announcing the creation of its new Institute of Quantum Science and Engineering, the Tensor Institute. This ambitious project benefits from $5 million in financial backing from Quebec's Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie, with the aim of positioning the Institute as a world-class centre for applied quantum research and education and of supporting initiatives valued at $19.1 million.

A major partnership already

ÉTS is also proud to announce a strategic partnership with Finnish company QMill, a world leader in quantum algorithm development. This collaboration will provide the means to design, test and validate algorithms applicable to real-life industry scenarios, paving the way for the demonstration of a tangible quantum advantage.

The Institute will be participating in QUANTUM NOW, Canada's first executive forum devoted entirely to the strategic and economic stakes involved in quantum technologies. Geared towards business, government and investment leaders, the event will give them the strategic intelligence and networking opportunities they need to thrive in the emerging quantum economy.

Organized by Quantum Industry Canada, in partnership with DistriQ (the Quantum Innovation Zone of Sherbrooke), QUANTUM NOW is officially recognized as a global "Industry and Innovation" event of the United Nations International Year of Quantum Science and Technology.

A defining vision for Quebec

To support this vision, four applied research chairs will be created, two of which have already been awarded to Professor Jacob Biamonte, who is also the Institute's Scientific Director, and to Professor Claude Crépeau. These chairs will actively contribute to strengthening research capacities and enhancing expertise within the student, scientist and educator communities. They will also enable greater collaboration with industry by grounding research projects in concrete, strategic needs for Quebec's economy.

In partnership with Quebec's rich quantum ecosystem, notably the Université de Sherbrooke's Institut quantique, ÉTS will develop a curriculum tailored to university students and to professionals already working in the field. Specialized programs will be put in place to meet growing demand for skills, particularly for programmers, engineers and technology experts.

Thanks to a cooperative model and an approach focusing on applied research in close collaboration with industry, ÉTS is particularly well positioned to spur on the emergence of innovative technological solutions and support the growth of a competitive and enduring quantum industry.

By helping to develop talent, the next generation, and key skills in research and innovation in a strategic sector such as quantum science, ÉTS's initiatives closely align with the objectives of the 2022-2027 Québec strategy to support research and investment in innovation.

Quotes

"Québec is establishing a strong global reputation for its excellence in quantum, thanks to the dynamism and quality of its research and innovation community, including the active involvement of ÉTS. We are extremely proud to support this new institute, which will bolster our expertise and foster the development of quantum talent, nurture the next generation, and cultivate essential skills in this promising field."

Christopher Skeete, Minister Delegate for the Economy, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism, and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region

"The launch of our Quantum Institute marks a pivotal milestone for ÉTS and for Quebec's innovation ecosystem. ÉTS aims to play a strategic role in strengthening Quebec's position as a global leader in quantum technologies, notably through collaboration with key players in the field, including the Institut quantique at Université de Sherbrooke. By leveraging ÉTS's recognized excellence in applied research and engineering, and through strategic partnerships such as the one with QMill, we aim to create a unique environment that meets industry needs and accelerates the adoption of quantum technology solutions."

Christian Casanova, Executive Director of Research and Partnerships, ÉTS

"QMill is excited to enter the Canadian quantum ecosystem and make quantum computing practical and accessible for customers in energy, logistics and telecommunications industries already in the near term."

Dr. Hannu Kauppinen, CEO and Co-Founder of QMill.

"This is an amazing win-win partnership to demonstrate together emerging quantum-advantage algorithms. We are committed to disrupting the quantum-algorithm toolbox and a long-term effort."

Prof. Mikko Möttönen, Chief Scientist and Co-Founder of QMill.

