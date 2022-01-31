WHITEHORSE, YT, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EV) in the Yukon.

Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced today a $1-million investment to the Government of Yukon to help support the installation of up to 200 EV chargers across the Yukon.

This investment, which will make EV charging more accessible to all, will be funded through the Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP).

The Government of Yukon will redistribute a component of the ZEVIP funding to delivery organizations. Recipients will be selected through a transparent process, based on demand. After which, EV chargers will be installed in public places, multi-unit residential buildings, on streets, at workplaces or facilities for servicing light-duty vehicle fleets throughout Yukon by March 31, 2023.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and charging more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers, installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, and providing rebates of up to $5,000 to help more Canadians buy EVs.

These investments support Canada's target of ensuring all passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035 and are critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals and building a cleaner, healthier future for all Canadians.

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Investing in more charging stations, like the ones announced today in the Yukon, will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"Transitioning to cleaner and green forms of transportation is a critical step in addressing man-made climate change and moving toward a more sustainable future. This investment will help support the installation of 200 EV charging stations in Yukon, reduce our emissions and will help make it possible to travel to all road-accessible communities in the territory using electric vehicles by 2027."

Brendan Hanley

Member of Parliament for Yukon

"We are excited to support the shift to electric vehicles. By increasing the availability of Level-2 electric vehicle chargers in our communities, we are incentivizing and making it easier for them to travel in our territory in a greener, more sustainable way."

The Honourable John Streicker

Yukon Minister of Energy, Mines and Resources

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,200 new chargers available to Canadians.

To date, over 125,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

