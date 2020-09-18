New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Coming to Squamish

SQUAMISH, BC, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's energy assets are the envy of the world. By making full use of this natural advantage, we can lead the global transition to a net-zero economy while strengthening our economic competitiveness, attracting investments and creating good jobs.

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today highlighted a $100,000 investment toward the completion of a project that will encourage the widespread adoption of electric vehicles and provide British Columbians with more options to charge their electric vehicles.

The Provincial Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources contributed an additional $50,000 to this project.

The funding was used to build two new electric vehicle (EV) fast charging stations at the Squamish Liquor Store as part of a commitment by both governments to support the transportation sector in its transition to a clean energy future.

In partnership with LeadingAhead Energy Inc., which managed the overall project, the stations will support the local Squamish economy by offering additional fast chargers to serve electric vehicle drivers on the road in B.C. The chargers, which are now operational, are located within one kilometre of a highway or core route.

The federal funding for this project is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative and is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to reach our ambitious target of 100 percent of passenger zero-emission vehicle sales by 2040.

To reach this target, the Government of Canada has provided over $300 million to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers for electric vehicles, as well as charging at apartment buildings, public places and workplaces and establishing natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres. The infrastructure resulting from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada, as well as where they live, work and play. Support is also given for the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies, as well as the development of enabling codes and standards.

The Government of Canada continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada's green future and help us reach our domestic and international climate targets.

Quotes

"We are providing greener options for Canadians to drive where they want to go. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

Seamus O'Regan

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"The Government of Canada is creating new innovative opportunities that will benefit Canadians, our economy and the environment. This investment in electric vehicles provides Canadians with cleaner options on the road, bringing us closer to a competitive, zero-emissions transportation sector."

Patrick Weiler

Member of Parliament, West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country

"We're working with our federal and community partners to grow the clean transportation sector and expand the province's EV charging network. These investments will help make it easier and more convenient for British Columbians to switch to an electric vehicle."



Bruce Ralston

Provincial Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

"We are proud to provide well needed fast charging stations in Squamish, accelerating the EV adoption in B.C. and the Sea-to-Sky Corridor. It was a pleasure to work with LeadingAhead Energy on this project. LeadingAhead Energy was overseeing the entire project, which includes BC Hydro, electrical engineers, contractors, surveyors, municipalities, suppliers, shipping and installation. We will work with them again. NRCan funding has been a key contributor to this project, allowing such projects to move ahead and reduce Canada's environmental impact."

Fred Hamel

Squamish Liquor Store (2016) Ltd



"LeadingAhead Energy's main goal is to accelerate the adoption of EVs by providing key industry expertise to our clients. It was a joy to work with the Squamish Liquor Store. Through the whole project we focused on the community representing the Chief and Howe Sound with custom graphics, as well as including wheelchair access in the design layout. The two fast charging stations are operated by a Canadian open network (OCPP) company, future-proofing our client's and NRCan's investment.

Maxime Charron

President, LeadingAhead Energy Inc.

Related Links

Related Links

