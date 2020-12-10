PEMBROKE, ON, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support the natural resource sectors. This commitment will be more important than ever as we reopen the economy and plan our recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $100,000 investment in Ottawa River Energy Solutions, a Pembroke-based energy and technology service provider, to install 23 electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the Ottawa River Valley area.

This investment will encourage the adoption of zero-emission vehicles by providing Ontarians with more options to charge their vehicles where they live, work and play.

Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which supports the federal government's ambitious target that all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada by 2040 will be zero emission.

The government has provided over $600 million to help make EVs more affordable and to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers, as well as charging in more localized areas, such as retail stores, apartment buildings, on-street and workplaces. This investment also includes establishing natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres. The infrastructure resulting from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada. Funding will also support the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies as well as the development of enabling codes and standards.

These investments will be complemented by commitments included in the recent Fall Economic Statement, which proposes to further accelerate zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) uptake by providing an additional $150 million over three years, starting in 2021–22, for ZEV infrastructure and an additional $287 million in funding for vehicle purchase incentives that will make ZEVs more affordable for Canadians.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada's green future and help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"We are providing greener options for Canadians to get where they need to go. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

Seamus O'Regan

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Ottawa River Energy Solutions is pleased to be working with NRCAN to invest in green energy infrastructure and deliver a project that will bring ZEV charging stations to rural communities in Ontario. The addition of these chargers will help cut harmful greenhouse gas emissions, increase convenience and reduce range anxiety for users travelling along the Highway 417, 17 and 60 corridors. The project will also provide improved economic development opportunities for the municipalities as a result of a "trickle down" effect among local businesses due to the strategic placement near areas of commerce and public spaces."

Justin Allen

President – Ottawa River Energy Solutions

"The Pembroke Petawawa District Community Foundation is pleased to support this important initiative toward environmentally friendly transportation. We believe that electric automobiles are key to reducing greenhouse gases, and these charging stations are a crucial component of that strategy."

Fred Blackstein

Petawawa Pembroke District Community

Related Links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Ian Cameron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-447-3488, [email protected]

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

