New Content Series Explores Innovative Environmental Projects Lead by Indigenous Peoples

Documentary Power to the People Highlights a Way out of the Climate Crisis and Begins Airing June 17, 2022

OAKVILLE, ON, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Weather Network announced today that they will be airing Power to the People, a weekly documentary series that explores the renewable energy revolution empowering Indigenous communities across Canada. Each week, host Melina Laboucan-Massimo uncovers fascinating renewable energy or sustainable living projects driven by Indigenous Peoples.

"This docu-series provides us with the opportunity to share with our Canadian audiences the climate solutions that Indigenous Peoples are creating in Canada," said Maureen Rogers, Managing Director, Editorial & Public Alerting, of The Weather Network. "As a growing number of Canadians, together with people from around the world, share their concern about climate change, we have identified a social responsibility to seek out and highlight stories on the causes, impacts, and hopeful solutions to diminish the serious climate breakdown."

From revolutionary wind farms and solar power plants to run of river hydroelectric projects and tidal energy initiatives, the series explores the challenges, simplifies the science, and showcases the benefits for the community.

The Weather Network's commitment to climate change storytelling focuses on how weather and climate work together and highlights Indigenous Peoples' stories, videos, and content.

Licensed from RealWorld Media Inc., the Power to the People content series is an additional opportunity for The Weather Network to raise awareness of the impact of climate change on Indigenous communities in Canada.

"It's not just about renewable energy and climate solutions, but it's also about addressing the wrongs of the past and moving towards true reconciliation. I think it's so important to shine a spotlight on Indigenous people, leaders, and communities that are doing things against all odds," said Melina Laboucan-Massimo, host of Power to the People.

Six weekly episodes will air on Fridays (7 p.m., 10 p.m., 1 a.m.) starting on June 17, and the series will also be available on digital platforms including The Weather Network's Climate section and IPTV platforms. More episodes will follow in Fall 2022.

In addition to providing more Indigenous Peoples focused programming, Pelmorex Corp., the owner of The Weather Network, has also implemented training and educational awareness within the organization on Indigenous History month, Truth & Reconciliation, and land acknowledgements as part of their ongoing diversity and inclusion journey. Pelmorex has also offered for several years, an educational incentive award to Indigenous students in the Canadian Broadcasting, Journalism, and Digital Media industry.

To learn more about the series:

https://www.theweathernetwork.com/en/news/climate/solutions/power-to-the-people

