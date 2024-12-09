New Content Creator Fellowship Launched

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF), in partnership with The Canadian Press (CP), today launched the new CJF-CP News Creator Fellowship dedicated to nurturing video storytelling talent.

Supported as well by the Google News Initiative (GNI) and by YouTube in Canada, the fellowship provides a unique opportunity to participate in building the future of local news for recent graduates of Canadian post-secondary journalism programs. This six-week fellowship, offered to six emerging news-content creators, will provide comprehensive training and mentorship from Canadian Press's editors and journalists, focusing on the creation of engaging local news videos for publication on CP's and the creator's YouTube and social channels. In addition to valuable training on compelling content creation, fellows will receive a $5,500 stipend.

"Local news creators on digital platforms are reshaping our media landscape with innovative approaches to storytelling," says CJF President and Executive Director Natalie Turvey. "We're excited to partner with The Canadian Press, drawing on their established journalism expertise to create this transformative opportunity.

"This fellowship will help build the future of local news by empowering emerging creators with professional mentorship, technical skills and a robust platform to reach Canadian audiences."

The News Creator Fellowship represents the second career development collaboration between the CJF and CP, with the Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award in its 15th year.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this program and can't wait to welcome these talented, emerging videographers into our newsrooms," says CP editor-in-chief Andrea Baillie. "We look forward to mentoring them, but I have no doubt they will also energize and teach us something in return."

Adds Suzanne Perron, News Partnerships Manager at Google Canada: "Visionary partnerships and programs like the CJF-CP News Creator Fellowship are critical to building a more sustainable, diverse and innovative news ecosystem. We're very proud to support this groundbreaking collaboration and look forward to seeing the content these talented fellows create take shape and have an impact."

For her part, Stephanie Wilson Chapin, the News, Sport and TV Partnerships Lead for YouTube in Canada says: "Fostering the development and growth of next generation Canadian news creators is an important focus for YouTube in Canada. We are committed to lowering the barrier to entry for Canadian storytellers and to helping them to grow and reach new audiences. This program will provide talented journalists with resources to hone their craft in this age of multi-platform, multi-format storytelling."

The application deadline for this and other fellowships is Jan. 24, 2025.

View the award details and the online application.



The 2025 fellows will be recognized at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 12 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

