New climate action funding announced for Windsor law students

WINDSOR, ON, March 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Climate change is the defining issue of our time, and cities and towns play an essential role in reducing Canada's carbon pollution. Canada is taking real, practical, and ambitious action to protect the environment and transition to a cleaner economy.

Today, the Member of Parliament for Windsor–Tecumseh, Irek Kusmierczyk, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced $125,000 in funding through the Climate Action Fund to the University of Windsor. With this investment, Windsor law students will organize two conferences to train and engage youth and community builders on the legal and policy aspects of municipal climate change mitigation. These events will empower Ontarians to take climate action and ensure the meaningful implementation of their cities' climate policies.

The Climate Action Fund provides up to $3 million annually to support projects delivered by students, youth, Indigenous Peoples and organizations, not-for-profit organizations, small and medium-sized businesses, and research and educational institutions that raise awareness of climate change and encourage others to take meaningful climate action.

Quotes

"Knowledge and capacity building are important tools in the fight against climate change. The University of Windsor is empowering Canadians to be leaders and is calling on municipalities across the country to rise to the challenge and take positive climate action. As we aim for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, our government is committed to supporting Canadians across the country in transitioning to a cleaner, more prosperous future for our kids and grandkids."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Windsor-Essex County has experienced first-hand the devastating effects of climate change. We are excited to announce funding today that will give our youth an important opportunity to shape the local conversation on climate action. These conferences also have great potential to spark interest in careers focused on creating positive environmental outcomes and addressing climate-change-related challenges."

– Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor–Tecumseh

"We know municipal-level climate mitigation is key to reaching Canada's carbon-reduction targets. We are thrilled to receive this funding for a program that will equip youth and others in our local communities to work collaboratively with municipal governments for meaningful climate action. Being largely law-student led means we are also helping to equip the next generation of lawyers and policymakers with the skills needed to tackle climate change."

– Dr. Anneke Smit, Associate Professor and Director of the Windsor Law Centre for Cities

Quick facts

A total of 19 projects were selected for funding from the 2019–20 Climate Action Fund intake.

Since 2018, funding from the Climate Action Fund has supported a wide variety of initiatives that spur conversations and encourage climate action.

Related products

Associated links

